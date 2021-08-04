ST ALBANS CITY -- Planned Parenthood, Voices Against Violence, Vermont Cares and other organizations hosted “Sex-Ed In the Park” in Taylor Park on Tuesday afternoon with tables overflowing with stickers, pins, information, ribbons and supplies for anyone looking for information about sex and locally-available resources.
Participants were encouraged to play Sexually Transmitted Infection Twister, chat with local experts and take resources home for themselves and anyone in need.
