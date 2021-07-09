Witches’ balls, home decor, CBD products, clothing and more! On Friday, St. Albans Downtown was visited by hundreds of residents and outside visitors, all eager to take advantage of the City’s annual sidewalk sales on Main Street.
From the early morning into the mid afternoon, vendors from Rail City all the way down to Youthful Energy brought out their tables, cloths and wares, knocking prices down 20%, 50% and even 75% on anything from wine to plates and homemade items.
The event is running the entire weekend of July 9-11, where local musicians, store owners and craftsmen will be out in force with their handcrafted items. All are welcome to experience the artisanal specialties of Franklin County along Main Street across the street from the Northwest Farmer’s Market.
