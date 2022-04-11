GEORGIA — At 7 a.m. on April 9, members of the Georgia Parent Teacher Community Organization were strolling the playgrounds and lawns of Georgia Elementary Middle School, hiding a countless number of eggs for the eager kids that would soon be searching for them.
At 9 a.m., the kids were set loose, starting with children three and under, then four to six, then seven and up.
Over 100 kids showed up at GEMS to hunt for eggs. Each egg was filled with an individual piece of candy.
Parents chatted while the kids looked at the eggs with anticipation, and when Georgia PTCO President Frank Gore said go, they screamed with joy, turning into a stampede.
It was so good to see the community back together again, Georgia PTCO member Jessica Denton said.
