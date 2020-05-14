HIGHGATE – The Vermont National Guard (VNG) will be returning to the Franklin County State Airport to staff an additional emergency meals site at the end of the month, according to Vermont Emergency Management (VEM).
VNG is currently scheduled to return to the Highgate airport on Thursday, May 28, in order to distribute emergency meal kits from the Federal Emergency Management Agency as well as additional produce, meat and dairy products for Vermonters in need of food support.
According to VEM, one-day emergency meal sites have also been scheduled for Berlin, Brattleboro, Burlington, Lyndonville, Middlebury, Morristown, Peru and Thetford. The locations for emergency sites in Brattleboro and Burlington have yet to be decided.
All sites will be open on their scheduled day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In order to ease some of the demand the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic shutdown has placed on Vermont’s food shelves, VNG and the Vermont Foodbank staffed several one-day emergency meals sites around the state in late April.
Demand at those sites was intense, leading officials to have to temporarily close more than one site early in order to secure enough meal kits to meet the unexpectedly high demand from the public.
Last month, an emergency meals site at the Highgate airport distributed enough meals to serve well over 1,000 Vermonters for a week after only a few hours of operation. The site had to be closed for much of the afternoon while VNG and the Vermont Foodbank worked to bring more meals to the airport to reopen later that day.
With the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying state of emergency order closing most businesses in Vermont, unemployment in Vermont soared.
The impact on Vermont’s network of food shelves had been palpable, according to the Vermont Foodbank, with food shelves across Vermont reporting anywhere from 30 to 100 percent more use in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to results from a University of Vermont survey reported in April, food insecurity had grown by nearly a third in Vermont since schools and businesses were closed to stall the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease that can result in life-threatening illness.
The emergency meal sites, staffed largely by members of VNG, allow for members of the public to pick up food without exiting their vehicles and potentially risking infection, as members of the Guard personally load the appropriate amount of food into clients’ vehicles.
Those with transportation challenges or who are ill and have been advised to quarantine can have a friend or a relative pick up food from distribution sites in their stead.
The Guard is also advising that people don’t bring their pets with them to any of the listed meals sites for safety reasons.