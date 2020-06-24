ALBURGH — Efforts to find a man missing in Lake Champlain were unsuccessful last night and expected to resume this morning.
Vermont State Police report the missing man, whose name is currently being withheld, dove off a boat into the lake and did not resurface. Several other people who were on the boat tried to find him in the water but failed.
The search began shortly after 6 p.m. and wrapped up around 9 p.m.
Search efforts included crews from Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department; the Vermont State Police; fire departments from Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle La Motte, North Hero, Swanton, and Rouses Point, N. Y.; and a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The missing man had not been located as of 9 p.m.
The boat is believed to have originated at a marina in New York.
Police are interviewing witnesses and gathering additional information.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.