ALBURGH — Efforts to find a man missing in Lake Champlain were unsuccessful last night and expected to resume this morning.

Vermont State Police report the missing man, whose name is currently being withheld, dove off a boat into the lake and did not resurface. Several other people who were on the boat tried to find him in the water but failed.

The search began shortly after 6 p.m. and wrapped up around 9 p.m. 

Search efforts included crews from Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Department; the Vermont State Police; fire departments from Alburgh, Grand Isle, Isle La Motte, North Hero, Swanton, and Rouses Point, N. Y.; and a helicopter from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The missing man had not been located as of 9 p.m.

The boat is believed to have originated at a marina in New York.

Police are interviewing witnesses and gathering additional information. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

