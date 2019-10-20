GEORGIA – Police are searching for a silver following a crash involving Chittenden County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerod Adams.
Adams, 48, of Berkshire was traveling in the left hand lane of I-89 shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday when, according to Vermont State Police, the SUV rapidly approached a car in the right hand lane before veering into the left lane.
The SUV struck Adams’ unmarked cruiser in the passenger panel, pushing it into the median, VSP reports. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.
Witnesses estimate the SUV was traveling at more than 100 mph at the time of the accident.
Several Franklin County law enforcement agencies reportedly searched unsuccessfully for the vehicle.
Police believe the SUV will show damage in the front driver’s side bumper. Anyone with information about the SUV or driver is asked to contact Trooper Shawn Cavic at 802-524-5993.