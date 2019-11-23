ENOSBURGH — The SE Group’s Tom Hand was upfront about the potential cost of his firm’s designs for livelier recreation fields here.
Hand said, “My sense is this going to be at least a multi-million-dollar project.”
That didn’t seem to shock the just over a dozen community members sitting in the Enosburgh Public Library Thursday night, almost all regular attendees at local planning meetings, familiar with the cost of projects like the SE Group’s “Vital Village” downtown plan.
But how could this plan to revitalize the rec fields near the Enosburg Emergency Services building not have a hefty cost?
The design the SE Group presented Thursday night includes new roads and parking areas, a ski pond, a pavilion, tennis courts, a skate park and a quarter-mile walking path around an existing ball field adjacent to Vermont Route 105.
This design incorporated feedback from a public presentation of three possible designs over the summer. Hand said those who showed up for that presentation clearly preferred specific design elements, like a community garden, even though a few people at Thursday night’s meeting pointed out Enosburgh already has one.
Hand’s presentation took a little over a half-hour. Then he asked for feedback.
“Hopefully you didn’t bring tomatoes,” Hand joked.
But he needn’t have worried. Only a couple attendees had polite criticisms.
For example, one wasn’t sure fitting all the design elements on to the property in question was, well, possible. But Enosburgh’s zoning administrator, Angela Wright, confirmed the drawing was to scale. The SE Group clearly marked property lines, and although Hand said his group hadn’t officially delineated wetlands on the property, he said, “They’re pretty sure they know where those are.”
One is even incorporated into the project design, a Class III wetland in the property’s northwest corner. Hand said it’s just a low, flat patch of grass that collects water right now, but the SE Group design imagines turning that into a small pond.
Hand said he feels the pond “adds natural character.” He said it could be a ski pond in the winter, with a cocoa stand nearby.
Greg Lamoureux asked if the town could be liable for potential pond skaters’ safety and Hand said he didn’t know. Polly Rico, a town selectperson, said the town has liability insurance for its properties anyway.
Hand said the SE Group design includes new restrooms, each with multiple stalls closer to the fields themselves.
Lamoureux asked if the emergency services building’s restrooms were insufficient, leading to comments from several in the audience who said they were under the impression the emergency services personnel frowned upon the public using those restrooms.
Lamoureux said that wasn’t the case, that the restrooms are in fact open 24/7 for public use.
“I bet none of us ever thought this,” Sandy Ferland said.
“I did,” Jim Cameron quipped.
Hand said the SE Group designed new restrooms closer to the rec areas not just for convenience, but for the sake of those in wheelchairs or with limited mobility.
Otherwise, comments on the plan were sparse, but positive. Other than Felisha Leffler’s suggestion that the plan incorporate a simple dog park, a suggestion her fellow attendees seemed to like, attendees seemed to appreciate design elements like the quarter-mile walking path, which Hand said is designed to be wide enough for three people to walk together, or a small parking area near the pavilion or community gardens, allowing for easy equipment drop-off and transport.
Hand highlighted that pavilion as a potential first step if the community takes a phased approach to making this design real. He urged those in attendance to tell the SE Group which projects to prioritize, because the group plans to come back next time with cost estimates for the specific components of the design.
Hand said the pavilion, for example, could cost $100,000 “or a little more,” whereas smaller design elements, the walking path, trees, lighting, are relatively affordable from the get-go.
“I’m trying to come up with this long-term plan of what is possible,” Hand told the audience. “It’s not, ‘This is what we’re doing,’ it’s not that at all.
“It’s a community discussion.”
Toward that end, Hand left the SE Group’s potential design, including photographs meant to give people a sense of how certain design elements might feel — such as a boardwalk overlooking the Trout Brook or a nature path through the woods — in the library. Stop in any time to check them out.
The Messenger will continue covering the design project, which a state municipal planning grant funds, as it develops.