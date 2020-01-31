MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott vetoed legislation calling for the creation of a statewide paid family leave program Friday, citing his well-known reservations with the program’s expected costs and the accompanying bureaucracy needed to administer the program.
“Reversing our demographic crisis and the negative economic impacts it is creating across the state is the only way to ensure we can continue to invest in essential services and shared priorities,” Scott said his veto message. “We must not pass, and I will not support, legislation that worsens the affordability challenges and regional economic inequity in our state.”
H.107, the bill creating the Vermont Legislature’s paid leave program, would have allowed employees in Vermont to take off work for up to 12 total weeks a year to care for parental care or bonding leave, and up to eight weeks a year to care for a family member.
Participation would have been mandatory and supported through a 0.2 percent payroll tax that was either mandatory for workers or could be voluntarily paid by an employer.
The payroll tax was expected to raise $29 million statewide to support paid family leave benefits outlined in the law.
A voluntary program would also have been established for personal medical leave, allowing up to six weeks of paid leave in exchange for an additional 0.38 percent payroll tax that could also be voluntarily paid by an employer.
Democratic leadership in both the Vermont House of Representatives and the Vermont Senate identified the program as an early priority.
Despite some friction over a compromise bill agreed to between both houses, the proposed paid family leave program handily passed both houses of the Vermont Legislature, though proponents in the House lacked the supermajority needed to override Scott’s expected veto.
Only one legislator from Franklin County’s delegation, Rep. Mike McCarthy, D – St. Albans, voted in favor of the legislation.
In a rebuttal issued Friday afternoon, Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, D – South Hero, said she would seek to overturn Scott’s veto, writing, “it’s disappointing that [Scott] is unable to accept this compromise proposal that will benefit so many Vermont families.
“The good news for Vermonters is that the Legislature will have an opportunity to stand with them and override this misguided veto,” Johnson continued. “This debate is not over and the House will take prompt action next week.”
When it approved H.107, the Vermont House of Representatives only passed the bill with 89 votes in favor – short of the 100 votes needed to override Scott’s expected veto.
While most of the vote fell along party lines, several Democrats and Progressives sided with Republicans in voting against the bill, with some citing the costs of the program and others saying they did not believe the bill went far enough with its proposed benefits.
The bill passed through the Vermont Senate by a wider, 20-9 margin, signaling there would be enough votes to overturn Scott’s veto should the challenge come up.
Franklin County’s two state senators, Sen. Randy Brock and Sen. Corey Parent, voted against the proposed paid family leave bill when it passed through the Senate last month, as did Sen. John Rodgers whose Essex-Orleans senate district includes Richford and Montgomery.
Rodgers’s counterpart Sen. Robert Starr, who also represents Richford and Montgomery as a part of the Essex-Orleans district, voted in favor of the paid family leave bill.
In a statement issued Friday afternoon, Scott touted a voluntary paid leave program he previously proposed with his New Hampshire counterpart, Gov. Chris Sununu.
“I share the goal to provide a program that allows workers time to take care of family and personal health needs, and to bond with new children,” Scott said. “That’s why my administration has advocated for, and acted on, a voluntary paid family and medical leave plan.”
While Sununu has since backed away to focus on a New Hampshire-specific program, Scott continued pushing a voluntary program in Vermont that, following an agreement with the Vermont State Employees Union, would use 8,500 state employees as its initial risk pool.
Under Scott’s proposal, insurance providers would be required to make the paid family and medical leave benefits afforded to state employees available to Vermont employers and individuals at rates comparable to those offered to state employees.
“For years, Vermonters have made it clear they don’t want, nor can they afford, new broad-based taxes,” Scott said. “We cannot continue to make the state less affordable for working Vermonters and more difficult for employers to employ them – even for well-intentioned programs like this one.
“Vermonters can’t afford for us to get this wrong, especially at their expense.”