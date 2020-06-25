ST. ALBANS — Governor Phil Scott is urging Vermonters to complete the 2020 Census form, which can be done by mailing the form sent by the census office, calling, or filling out the form online.
Vermont currently ranks 47th in the nation for filling out the forms. Vermonters’ response rate is just 54.7 percent compared to a national rate of 61.7 percent. Data from the census is used to determine how much federal assistance states receive for everything from roads to schools. It is also used to apportion seats in Vermont’s General Assembly.
Franklin County ranks third among Vermont’s counties for the self-response rate, the rate of people who have responded to the census mailings on their own. Sixty percent of Franklin County residents have returned the census compared to 70.8 percent of Chittenden County residents and 61.5 percent of Addison County residents.
The two lowest ranking counties for response are Grand Isle at 40.2 percent and Essex at 34.3.
Locally, Georgia has the highest response rate, 71 percent, and Alburgh the lowest, at just 29.3 percent. Within Franklin County, Montgomery has the lowest return rate at 35.8 percent.
Franklin County Census Response Rates
Bakersfield 52.9
Berkshire 59.8
Enosburg Falls 52.6
Enosburgh 55.7
Fairfax 69.8
Fairfield 56.0
Fletcher 64.2
Franklin 49.6
Georgia 71.0
Highgate 53.9
Montgomery 35.8
Richford 56.1
St. Albans City 61.5
St. Albans Town 62.6 Sheldon 59.6
Swanton Village 64.0 Swanton Town 62.6
St. Albans City officials consider the count so important the city has launched a public information campaign to get more people to fill out the form.
“We feel that we were undercounted in 2010, so we are looking forward to seeing if 2020 reflects an increase or decrease in the city’s population,” said Chip Sawyer, the city’s director of planning and development. “A complete count for the city is important in many ways, from our representation in Montpelier, to getting an update on population distributions and diversity in our community, to federal and state funding for various important programs.”
“Having a complete and accurate count of our population is critical,” said Scott at his Wednesday press briefing, pointing to the federal funds that are based on the census numbers. “If we don’t fully account for our population, another state will get that money for their roads, schools, hospitals and more.”
The impact of the coronavirus makes an accurate count even more important, Scott suggested, as federal aid to help with the pandemic’s aftermath will likely be tied to population.
“Making sure we receive every dollar of federal relief we can is absolutely crucial for our economic recovery,” Scott said.
About 70,000 of the state’s 260,000 households have not yet responded, said Jason Broughton, the state’s librarian and chair of Vermont’s Complete Count Committee.
“The census results impact our community every day,” Broughton said.
Roughly $2.5 billion in federal assistance hinges on the census count, he said.
Completing the census form is simple and fast and does not require revealing any personal information, Broughton explained.
It does not ask for a social security number, for example. Nor does it ask about citizenship. Neither the form or census takers who visit residences where the form wasn’t completed ask for money, bank account information or credit card information.
Mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the census count takes place every 10 years. The results are then used to reapportion representation in Congress, state legislatures and other bodies with the goal of insuring equal representation.