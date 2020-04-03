MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott will likely extend his administration’s social distancing orders to continue staggering the spread of COVID-19 as the state awaits new federal guidelines asking the public to wear masks regardless of whether they show symptoms.
“You can expect that there will be an extension of the initial order, and that’ll be coming in the next two or three days,” Scott said during a press conference Friday. “We’ll extend for a period of time and update as necessary based on the science and data we receive and the advice of experts.”
Meanwhile, health officials said they were preparing to advise the general public to use cloth-based masks whenever they were out in public, according to guidelines that were expected to follow from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the coming days.
Officials said that medical grade masks – such as the high-demand N95 masks used by health care workers – would still be reserved for those in the medical profession, but that some kind of face covering would help prevent someone wearing a mask from possibly spreading the virus to others.
That advice came regardless of the presence of symptoms, as, according to Vermont health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine, it was now understood the virus could spread from someone who was “pre-symptomatic,” meaning they had the coronavirus but had yet to show symptoms of COVID-19, the virus’s resulting disease.
“Now we know, from more recent data, that pre-symptomatic spread of COVID is possible, especially in the 48 hours prior to onset,” Levine said. “I fully expect that CDC will be making the same recommendation later today or in the coming days.”
Levine also insisted wearing a mask didn’t excuse members of the public from continuing to practice social distancing measures, which, per Levine, were still the best means to limit the spread of COVID-19.
“Social distancing – the ‘stay at home, stay safe’ order of the governor – is still the most effective way to slow the spread,” Levine said.
Scott seconded those notions Friday, telling the public, “This is not a substitute for staying home, and it is not an excuse to mingle with others. Please continue to follow the measures we put into place even if you’re wearing a mask.”
The recommendation that even those without symptoms wear masks follows a report released by the CDC earlier this week finding that pre-symptomatic transmission of the novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 was partially responsible for cases of COVID-19 within the Asian city-state of Singapore.
According to the CDC, the study showed the disease could possibly spread through singing and speech, which the CDC said “underscore[d] the importance of social distancing in the public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
On Thursday, Vermont officials outlined the state’s modeling for its progress in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, with the most likely scenario forecast by officials showing social distancing measures were slowing the disease’s spread and would likely keep the peak of COVID-19’s spread in Vermont within the state health care system’s capacity.
As of Friday, the number of known cases in Vermont had grown by 51 to 389 cases, the highest overnight spike since COVID-19 was first diagnosed in Vermont and coming after the state widened the availability of COVID-19 testing.
According to Levine, the state would need to continue with those social distancing mandates – such as the closing of dine-in services at restaurants, a ‘stay home, stay safe’ order and school closures – in order to continue keeping the disease’s spread under control.
“What Vermonters are already doing, the sacrifices they’re making with social distancing, is beginning to show promising results in slowing the spread,” Levine said. “We still must keep up this good work for a little while longer, even as we see the curve of illness in Vermont potentially flattening, so that in the future, we can get together again in health and safety.”
Meanwhile, according to Secretary of Human Services Mike Smith, the state had instructed hospitals to expand their own capacities while surge sites were being built around Vermont in order to handle patients who needed medical attention for reasons outside of COVID-19.
According to Levine, the state was waiting for CDC guidelines to be published before the state would issue any formal guidelines.
The only criteria his recommendations had as of Friday were that high-demand medical masks, like N95 masks, be reserved for health care workers and hospitals.
“We must still reserve medical grade masks for health care workers who are on the front line with patients,” Levine said.
According to Michael Schirling, the state’s public safety commissioner, there were enough N95 masks available for Vermont’s health care system to last more than 21,000 patient days, a measurement based on what was needed for servicing an average, individual patient receiving inpatient care in a single day.
Schirling said Friday that, while the state was “purchasing any and all available [personal protection equipment] at the most rapid rate possible,” the state should have enough supplies within its health care system to meet current projections for COVID-19’s spread.
“If everything holds, and our trajectory remains where it is today, we will have plenty,” Schirling said Friday. “If folks begin congregating and not paying attention to the guidance given by the CDC and the executive orders, the burn rates will go up, the number of cases will go up, and we will be at risk of outstripping our supply of PPE, ventilators and beds.”
According to Schirling, whose department oversees the Vermont State Police, there were no known enforcement actions related to the social distancing mandates outlined in Scott’s emergency orders.
As for when social distancing mandates may be relaxed, Scott said he was unsure, but that his administration would follow the recommendations of health experts and science before making any major decisions.
“When we managed our way into this, we took different steps to make sure we’re protecting Vermonters and we continue to do that on a daily basis,” Scott said. “We’ll unwind in the same fashion, and pay attention to the science and the data, and the experts who are coming forward to guide us.”