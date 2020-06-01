MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday the creation of a task force charged with exploring COVID-19’s disproportionate impact on people of color in Vermont and called for the prosecution of all four Minneapolis officers involved in the death of George Floyd.
Scott introduced his weekly Monday press conference with remarks condemning the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after an officer from the Minneapolis Police Department held his knee on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
“Mr. Floyd’s death, under their watch, under an officer’s knee, is barbaric and totally inexcusable,” Scott said. “It’s my belief they should all be charged and tried for murder – both the three officers who used force and the officer who stood by and allowed it to occur.”
“In the greatest country in the world, no one should stand for this, no one should make excuses for this and no one should ignore this,” he continued. “We must all make clear enough is enough.”
Scott’s comments come after days of protests and rioting over Floyd’s death and police brutality more generally in cities around the U.S.
On Saturday, protests over Floyd’s killing in Burlington and Montpelier drew hundreds, with protestors in Burlington confronting Burlington Police Department leadership over the department’s use of force.
In his remarks, Scott invoked Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., saying, “it’s important to reflect on a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King, who said, ‘A riot is the language of the unheard.’”
“They simply don’t know what else to do,” Scott said, “and for those who see the national protests who feel disdain rather than sympathy, just know the reactions we’re seeing in cities around the country are the results of decades – actually centuries – of calls for help that went unheard.”
All four Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s death have been fired and one – Derek Chauvin, the officer who pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, is facing third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. The other three officers involved are now under investigation.
While organizers of Saturday’s protests called for participants to remain socially distant and many remained committed to wearing masks, observers have noted the hundreds-strong protests easily exceeded Vermont’s 25-person gathering limit and saw protestors in close contact with one another.
State officials acknowledged those concerns during Monday’s press conference, with Vermont’s health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine urging protestors to follow public health mandates intended to control the spread of COVID-19, a contagious respiratory disease capable of causing life-threatening illness.
“As one goes about public protest… from a public health standpoint, the same COVID safety precautions apply as they would any other gathering,” Levine said. “In attempting to address the great ills in our society… we do not want to create a greater threat with the spread of COVID.”
Scott’s comments came as news reports broke that, in a call with governors, President Donald Trump encouraged state leaders to take a harder line with protests, telling governors “you have to dominate – if you don’t dominate, you’re wasting your time” and “you’re going to look like a bunch of jerks.”
In response, Scott said Monday “it was unfortunate” Trump “used those choice of words” and said the president’s words weren’t “reflective of reality.”
“Obviously public safety is important… but there’s different ways to provide that, and it’s not just for a select few,” Scott said, later adding, “I believe we should be leading by example, and obviously there are some situations where you have to use more force, but this wasn’t one of them for us here in Vermont.”
When asked about whether he thought Trump should answer calls for an address to the nation, Scott curtly replied, “maybe not with that attitude.”
After commenting on Floyd’s killing Monday, Scott announced the state would be creating a task force charged with exploring racial disparity in Vermont, starting with COVID-19’s apparent disproportionate impact on people of color within the Green Mountain State.
According to a report by VTDigger, African American Vermonters accounted for 3 percent of positive tests for COVID-19 despite accounting for only 1.5 percent of the state’s population.
The trend echoes national reports finding African Americans account for a third of all hospitalizations for COVID-19 and more than a third of all COVID-19 related deaths among the 26 states reporting racial data related to COVID-19, despite making up only 13 percent of the country’s only population.
Levine touched on those trends in Vermont during Monday’s press conference, saying he couldn’t comment yet on specifically why Vermont saw similar disparities to those reported nationally.
He suggested, however, it could be related to the reasons often cited at the national level for African Americans’ disproportionate experience with COVID-19, ranging from greater exposure due to the larger number of African Americans working essential jobs to well-documented disparities in health care.
“These are clear cut associations that most are willing to make,” Levine said. “We just need to explore how much in Vermont one matters over the other, or if there are other special considerations that I haven’t mentioned.”
According Scott and Xusanna Davis, Vermont’s first executive director of racial equity, the task force would start with COVID-19 but likely, in Scott’s words, “evolve from there.”
“The task force will be looking first at COVID-19 because that’s the immediate threat that we’re experiencing right now as a state and as a nation,” Davis said. “However, that’s not going to be its sole focus and it won’t be the only lens through which we’ll look at health disparities for different racial groups in Vermont.”
Questions of police use of force were likewise raised in light of both national protests over the Floyd’s death and several high-profile incidents in Vermont – including a handful of cases that have been attributed to the St. Albans Police Department (SAPD).
After news reports highlighted several incidents of excessive use of force involving SAPD officers, including one that has since led to assault charges for an officer who struck a woman in police custody, the department announced reforms to its use of force and supervision policies and is now the subject of a third-party review of its hiring and training practices.
Vermont’s Commissioner of Public Safety Michael Schirling said Monday he expected the events in Minneapolis and around the country to accelerate ongoing efforts at the state level to improve police training involving use of force and fair and impartial policing.
Schirling also took a moment to underscore what he saw as police departments’ “service-oriented mentality.”
“If you’re in this job for any other reason than community service with empathy and to provide the requisite level of protection to those who need it, you should look elsewhere,” Schirling said.