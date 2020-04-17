MONTPELIER – The Vermont Dept. of Labor has until Saturday to work through its backlog of eligible unemployment claims, after which the state treasurer will begin signing off on $1,200 for those who still haven’t received benefits.
Gov. Phil Scott announced the deadline during his regular Friday update on the state’s response to COVID-19, telling reporters the step came after promising to use “every lever” to resolve the backlog of unemployment claims troubling the state’s labor department.
“With some creative approaches, we’ve had success clearing a significant backlog, which will help some Vermonters get money they desperately need,” Scott said. “But I know this is not enough and it’s not the total answer.”
Nearly 80,000 Vermonters have filed for unemployment since gubernatorial orders closed most businesses in Vermont to stagger the spread of COVID-19, a highly contagious respiratory disease now spreading through much of Vermont and the U.S. at large.
The sheer volume of claims had been overwhelming, according to state officials, jamming an unemployment system operated on a 30-year-old mainframe and used to handling only hundreds of unemployment claims a month.
The Dept. of Labor’s interim commissioner, Michael Harrington, apologized for the backlog Friday.
“I want to tell Vermonters that I’m sorry and we’re sorry,” Harrington said. “While we’ve done a lot to add to our capacity under these incredible and unthinkable circumstances, it certainly hasn’t been enough to meet the challenges we face.”
Harrington and Scott placed some of the blame at the federal government’s feet, with Harrington telling reporters Friday the regulations governing unemployment insurance were “incredibly rigid and limit our ability to act quickly, sometimes as quickly as we need or want in these unprecedented time.”
The regulations referred to were those used to flag errors or inconsistencies in unemployment claims as a means for preventing fraud, according to Harrington.
The surge of unemployment claims following the ordered closure of most businesses brought an overwhelming number of flags, however, with Harrington reporting that 34,000 individual unemployment claims had raised as many as 50,000 errors the labor department would normally follow-up on.
In light of the growing backlog, Harrington said Friday the labor department would sidestep those federal requirements to try meeting Scott’s Saturday night deadline.
“We will no longer let those flags stop payments to Vermonters,” Harrington said. “We will follow up, we will protect the integrity of the system and the program, but we will get Vermonters their money.”
Since the swelling of unemployment claims through Vermont’s labor department, Harrington said the department grew the number of staff able to handle incoming calls from 15 to more than 70, with a total of more than 100 staffers able to follow-up and work through the backlog.
Some of that expanded capacity was pulled from state agencies and others through the independent contractor Maximus.
While neglecting federal restrictions on the unemployment program could allow the federal government to revoke Vermont’s access to certain benefits programs, including some of those authorized under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, Harrington said he didn’t believe the steps would result in retribution.
“I don’t think we’re even close to that,” Harrington said. “The things we’re talking about would not put us in that category.”
According to Harrington, working around federal regulations was a step other states were taking to deal with their own backlogs of unanswered unemployment claims, an increasingly common issue nationwide after COVID-19’s spread resulted in business closures in most of the U.S.
According to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, a total of 22 million Americans have filed for unemployment since businesses began closing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harrington said he expected the labor department would be able to address about half of the flagged 34,000 unemployment claims over the weekend and “about 90 percent” of those claims within the next couple of days.
Scott said there were risks with sidestepping some regulations governing the unemployment insurance program, but argued those risks were worth it for addressing the backlog in unemployment claims in Vermont.
“We’re taking tremendous risks with some of the restrictions the federal government has imposed on us over the unemployment insurance trust fund,” Scott said. “But when I way out the risk to Vermonters versus the risk to the federal government, it pales in comparison.
“I think it’s worth it, because Vermonters deserve better.”
The $1,200 promised by Scott for unresolved unemployment insurance claims apply only to the general program for accessing unemployment insurance.
A separate program allowing self-employed workers and contractors to access unemployment insurance would come online early next week, according to Harrington.