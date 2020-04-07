MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott has requested a federal disaster declaration, a declaration that, if granted, would allow the state and municipal governments to tap into federal funds to partially reimburse public costs of locally managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The declaration would also allow for individual access to certain federal programs, including the federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance program and community mental health supports funded through a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) program.
If Vermont’s disaster declaration is approved by the Trump Administration, both the state and all local governments, as well as some nonprofit organizations, would be able to be reimbursed with federal funds for 75 percent of the costs of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 disaster is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and the affected local governments,” Scott wrote in his letter to President Donald Trump. “Federal assistance is absolutely necessary to ensure the health and safety of all individuals in Vermont.”
According to Scott’s office, while requests for a disaster declaration usually require assessments of physical property damage in order to qualify for relief, those assessments have been waived due to the “dynamic nature of the pandemic.”
“Cases continue to increase each day and ongoing life-saving response activities are overwhelming state and local resources,” Scott’s office wrote in a statement. “Conducting assessments at this time would also jeopardize the health and safety of state and FEMA staff.”
According to the Vermont Dept. of Finance and Management, the state has already spent “well over” $20 million on personal protective equipment, medical equipment and personnel needed to support Vermont’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Scott’s letter to the Trump Administration, the governor reported almost a third of Vermont’s counties reported a decrease in available fire services due to the pandemic, and Scott also reported more than $100 million in damages to local businesses closed in response to COVID-19.
The governor also cited fears around the state’s network of food shelves, staffed largely by members of the demographic populations most at risk of COVID-19’s most severe populations.
Dairy farmers, according to the Scott administration, are reporting a loss of $182,000 per month in income due to a sharp dive in dairy prices within the region.
According to a statement from Scott’s office, “the final cost of the response is expected to be far greater.”
According to Scott’s office, actions in response to COVID-19 that would be covered under this relief could include:
- Emergency Operations Center operations;
- Emergency medical care;
- Medical sheltering;
- Medical supplies;
- Provisions of food, water, ice, medicine and other essential needs;
- Security and law enforcement for temporary facilities; and
- Communications of general health and safety information to public.
Nursing homes, laboratories, rehabilitation centers offering medical care, hospital and emergency care facilities, fire and rescue services, and education facilities could also qualify for reimbursement under the requested federal disaster declaration.
Tapping into the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program would, meanwhile, allow the state to expand unemployment benefits to workers who were typically ineligible for the regular unemployment insurance program, including the self-employed, contract workers and employees who don’t earn enough in wages to qualify for typical unemployment insurance benefits.
“Many of those are/were working in food and other service occupations that have been hit hard,” Scott wrote in his letter to the administration.
According to the Scott administration, as much as 50,000 people – or 15 percent of the state’s workforce – are self-employed.
The declaration would also allow Vermont to tap into Crisis Counseling Assistance, a FEMA program Scott said could “be used to expand access to mental health services and supports to help those in need who are experiencing significant emotional and mental health distress as result of the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Scott has also requested authority and additional funding to activate additional Vermont National Guard personnel to support the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copies of Scott’s disaster request and ancillary documents are available at https://bit.ly/3aSnXmc.