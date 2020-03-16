MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott has ordered bars and restaurants in Vermont to either close or serve food exclusively through takeout and delivery, the latest order issued in response to a growing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Vermont.
Scott’s order, announced Monday afternoon, comes after health officials announced earlier Monday the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont had grown to 12.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County as of Monday evening.
The order for bars and restaurants to either close or transition exclusively to takeout and delivery goes into effect Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m. and is in effect until April 6, though Scott warned the order could be extended.
In a statement announcing restaurants would now close to dine-in options, Scott warned “additional reductions or prohibitions may be implemented or amended as needed.”
“I want Vermonters to know we’re continuously evaluating other mitigation steps and we’ll continue to communicate those as they are put into place,” Scott said in a statement. “It’s important to remember that in times of crisis we all need to make sacrifices, but Vermonter, and all Americans, have risen to many challenges before, and this time will be no different.”
COVID-19 is the disease resulting from the current outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus first observed last year in China.
The disease primarily manifests in mild symptoms like fevers and dry coughs, but symptoms can be severe and, in some cases, can result in death.
According to health officials, the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 cases will be either mild or moderate, but the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions face a higher risk of COVID-19’s most severe symptoms.
Earlier Monday, Scott announced state guidance to further limit the size of mass gatherings to either 50 people or 50 percent occupancy of a facility, a measure Scott said was taken to further limit the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and consultation with neighboring states.
State government agencies are working to transition their respective employees to remote work and efforts are underway to limit person-to-person transactions in state offices, according to Scott.
Limitations on the sizes of math gatherings and orders to close restaurants’ dine-in options are both formal addendums to a state of emergency declaration issued by Scott Friday afternoon.
The state health department continues to advise that, in order to slow the spread of germs, individuals should:
- Wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and, if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer;
- Avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands;
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick;
- Stay home when they are sick;
- Cover their cough or sneeze with their arm or a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash; and
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
The state’s health department asks that anyone returning to Vermont from China, Europe, Iran or South Korea contact the health department at (802) 863-7240 for guidance on monitoring for COVID-19.
More information on state efforts to address COVID-19 is available online from the CDC and from the Vermont Dept. of Health at healthvermont.gov/covid19.