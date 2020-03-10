WATERBURY, Vt. – In order to better coordinate the state government’s response to the arrival of COVID-19, Gov. Phil Scott ordered the activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) Tuesday in accordance with state’s emergency management plan.
According to a statement from Scott’s office, the SEOC will help organize the state’s response and facilitate communications between local and state officials as communities respond to the potential spread of COVID-19, the disease resulting from the current outbreak of a novel coronavirus first observed last year in China.
The SEOC, an operation detailed in the Vermont Emergency Management Plan, will host a “multi-disciplinary team of state agency and department representatives” to assist the health department’s Health Operations Center in preparing for a possible COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent mitigation efforts.
The health operations center has been active since early February.
“With an increasing number of Vermonters being monitored, the first positive test and the likelihood that there will be more cases, ensuring enhanced coordination and information sharing is critical,” Scott said in a statement. “This step positions the state to scale its response as COVID-19 becomes more prevalent at the community level.”
The state typically opens the SEOC ahead of – and during – potential emergencies to support prevention, response and recovery efforts.
According to the state's emergency management plan, the primary SEOC is based out of Waterbury, with an alternate center located in Colchester.
The SEOC was last activated when heavy rains in October and November last year brought record flooding to parts of Vermont.
As of Tuesday morning, there have been roughly 116,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide since its initial diagnosis in China late last year.
There is currently only one known case of COVID-19 in Vermont, with state health officials announcing Saturday an individual from Bennington County presumed to have COVID-19 had been hospitalized at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
According to the Vermont Dept. of Health, 223 Vermont residents were being monitored for COVID-19 and another 34 had tested negative for the disease as of Tuesday morning.
Globally, according to the John Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering, more than 4,000 deaths have been attributed to the disease, whose symptoms range from mild, flu-like symptoms to severe illness and potential death.
More than 64,000 of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered as of Tuesday morning.
The health department recommends the following precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
“While COVID-19 is not widespread in Vermont and the risk to the general population remains low, we can slow its spread by following the Health Department’s guidance,” Scott said Tuesday morning.
For updated information on coronavirus, visit the Vermont Dept. of Health’s website at www.healthvermont.gov/covid.