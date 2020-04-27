MONTPELIER – State officials advised Monday that, as the economic “spigot” opens and the outbreak of COVID-19 in Vermont plateaus, social distancing is likely “here to stay” until a vaccine or treatments are developed.
“Social distancing is here to stay,” Vermont health commissioner Dr. Mark Levine told reporters Monday. “Expect it to be a part of the Vermont scene even as we reopen Vermont.”
Vermont, like many state and national governments, is amid “reopening” after more than a month of social distancing mandates closed the state’s economy to most in-person business in order to slow COVID-19’s spread.
Leading Monday’s regular update from Gov. Phil Scott’s administration, Levine reiterated that the state’s reopening would be tied to public health concerns previously cited by the governor, like data tracking COVID-19’s crawl through Vermont and the state’s hospital capacity.
Still, as officials anticipate new cases of COVID-19 as some businesses return to work and the eventual reopening of the economy and warmer seasonal weather brings visitors to Vermont, Levine said social distancing would likely be the norm at least until therapies or a vaccine is developed.
“This phenomenon is not here forever, but until we have antiviral therapeutics or an effective vaccine,” Levine advised.
His sentiment was one later shared by Scott, who followed Levine Monday with his own comments reaffirming that social distancing would likely remain the norm.
“Even though we’ve begun to let some Vermonters return to work, the ‘stay home, stay safe’ order remains in effect, because it’s important we keep this up,” Scott said.
“Restarting businesses doesn’t mean things are back to normal, and while I believe we’ll get there eventually, we’re not there yet,” he later added.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease spread by a highly contagious novel coronavirus first identified in China late last year. Since March, there have been 855 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vermont, with 47 deaths attributed to the disease as of Monday afternoon.
For most people diagnosed with COVID-19, symptoms will be range from only mild to moderate flu like symptoms. For some, particularly the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions, the disease can result in severe illness and potentially death.
While state officials have reported COVID-19 largely plateauing in Vermont, Scott warned the state expected the number of viruses to increase as a gradual reopening of Vermont’s economy brings more people out of isolation and warmer weather brings more visitors to the state.
“I just want to forewarn, the more businesses we open up, the more cases we’re going to see,” Scott said. “The more people we put out there, it’s conceivable we’ll have more people testing positive.”
Most health officials in both the U.S. and abroad expect it to take at least a year to 18 months until an effective vaccine for COVID-19 is publicly available.
Meanwhile, as the state’s economy reopens, Levine hinted that antibody testing, one of the state’s possible metrics for tracking COVID-19, might not be the conclusive test for immunity officials have sought, though he said Vermont was still waiting on recommendations from its own team charged with exploring antibody testing.
Levine referenced both new World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and a New York Times report that cast doubt on the tests’ accuracy and affirmed antibody testing didn’t guarantee the “immunity passport” officials hoped for.
“They were very concerned about a number of things we’ve talked about here,” Levine said of the WHO report. “They said the presence of antibodies does not give one an ‘immunity passport’… and it does not guarantee a return to work safely and that it should not be used for those purposes at this time.”
Antibody testing, or serological tests, study the presence of antibodies someone may have formed in response to a disease with the hopes that, after confirming someone may have had the disease through an antibody test, they could assume that person was now immune to another infection.
The WHO, a United Nations agency currently coordinating much of the worldwide research around COVID-19, issued guidance on Friday warning there was currently “no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”
The agency’s guidance does, however, favor using antibody tests to gauge the extent of infection within a community.
A New York Times report from that same day reported that a survey of 14 currently available antibody tests found only three of those tests delivered consistent results and “even the best had some flaws.”
That survey, according to the Times, had not yet been peer reviewed and could still be revised.
“For the present time, it’s not being recommended by the state or… even by worldwide authorities in its current state, but I suspect that will change very quickly and we’ll have some truly accurate and validated tests we would rely on,” Levine said, before adding, “We’ll still have to deal with what do the results mean.”
According to Levine, the state’s working group on antibody testing was expected to have a follow-up report with recommendations for the state within two weeks.
Meanwhile, according to Scott, Vermont was committed to what Scott had previously referred to as a “phased reopening” of Vermont’s economy, so long as state modeling showed that activity wasn’t dramatically affecting the state’s response to COVID-19.
“As quick as we can, as soon as we make sure we aren’t elevating the number of cases and we’re not exceeding our health care capacity, we’ll continue to open as we see fit,” Scott said. “I hope to do some of that every single week as long as we see the modelling come just as it has been and leveling out.”
He was also adamant about the effectiveness of the state’s social distancing mandates, telling Vermonters, “your continued sacrifices saved hundreds – if not thousands – of lives.”