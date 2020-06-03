MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott teased Wednesday that limited indoor dining and interstate travel could be among the next turns of the spigot, with announcement on both expected for this coming Friday.
During his remarks on Wednesday, Scott warned that any reopening of dining would likely come with similar restrictions to those attached to other sectors as they’ve reopened, with the governor saying he was still wary of spurring another wide outbreak of COVID-19 in Vermont.
“When we get to indoor dining, it will be a very controlled opening at first, with physical distance being a priority,” Scott said. “We still have a very long way to go… but we’ve got to start somewhere, and that’s what we intend to announce on Friday.”
Scott also said Friday would likely feature an announcement on the state’s metrics for reopening Vermont to interstate travel, saying those metrics would “focus on setting a threshold for active cases in Vermont and the northeast region, so we have a data driven, scientific way of looking at the health risk.”
That reopening could be piecemeal, Scott suggested, with visitors from certain states or regions of certain states allowed into Vermont without a quarantine or testing at different stages, depending on those states’ or regions’ respective experiences with COVID-19.
Scott said his administration was also looking into guidance for expanding capacity at lodging facilities like hotels and beds and breakfasts, and campsites, currently limited under gubernatorial orders to hosting up to 25 percent of their allowable capacity during Vermont’s phased reopening.
“This is an area where I know we’re currently not allowing enough to sustain this important sector of the economy, but nothing about this virus is ideal,” Scott said. “We’re doing all we can to open up as much as we possibly can as safely as we can.”
After the state reported COVID-19 cases having peaked in Vermont in April, the Scott administration has gradually reopened businesses ordered close to prevent COVID-19’s spread.
In-person dining was among the first industries closed due to the pandemic, and while restaurants and bars have been allowed to continue serving food and drinks through takeout and delivery, they’ve been among the businesses hit the hardest by the pandemic and shutdown.
Vermont Public Radio reported in early May that as many as 30 percent of Vermont’s restaurants might not reopen when the pandemic passes.
Restaurants have been open to outdoor dining for a little over a week now, though their reopening comes with social distancing guidelines in place and customers are required to call in advance.
COVID-19 is an easily transmitted respiratory disease. While most cases of COVID-19 will result in mild to moderate flu-like symptoms, more severe cases of COVID-19 can result in serious and even life-threatening illness.
According to Vermont’s health department, there have been 990 cases of COVID-19 documented in Vermont since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Wednesday afternoon, the state has attributed 55 deaths in Vermont to complications of COVID-19.
During Wednesday’s press conference, Vermont’s health commissioner, Dr. Mark Levine, suggested the state could possibly see the number spike in the coming days due to a localized outbreak of COVID-19 in Winooski and subsequent testing within the city.
While reporting on the cluster of COVID-19 was still preliminary, Levine said there might be somewhere between ten and 20 additional cases of COVID-19 due to the small outbreak.
“We will expect to find more cases,” Levine said, “but with contact tracing, coordination with the community, careful isolation and quarantine, this outbreak can and will be managed.”
According to Levine, 200 tests have been conducted through a pop-up testing facility in Winooski. The site is expected to remain active through the rest of the week.
Scott said he expected outbreaks like those in Winooski to become more common as the state continues to reopen despite the ongoing pandemic, but added that small, more manageable outbreaks wouldn’t result in tightening business restrictions again due to COVID-19.
“This isn’t unexpected – concerning, but not unexpected,” Scott said. “From my perspective, if we saw numerous outbreaks around the state at the same time, I would be concerned… but sporadic outbreaks is something we have to get used to and get accustomed to.”
In the meantime, Scott said he had the goal of ultimately having Vermont’s economy reopened by the end of the year, though he warned the “flow” of what Scott regularly refers to as Vermont’s economic “spigot” would likely look different than it did at the beginning of 2020.
“I think there’s going to be a number of areas that probably won’t open back up – businesses that won’t make it,” Scott said. “It’s hard to say what the flow will look like, but my hope is to have the spigot open this year, and by the time we turn into the calendar in 2021, we’ll be on a different path than this year.”