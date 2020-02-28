MONTPELIER/MONTGOMERY – Gov. Phil Scott endorsed a proposal Thursday for expanding tax increment financing programming to individual infrastructure projects, an expansion that, according to officials, would allow smaller towns to access the development tool.
Tax increment financing, or TIF, is when a municipality is allowed to bond for a development project and pay off those bonds with the property taxes earned from rising property values above the project’s original property value.
Largely confined to specific districts in larger communities, new legislation would allow municipalities leverage TIF funds to finance infrastructure projects officials argued would be otherwise unmanageable for those communities.
“For more than two decades we’ve allowed our larger communities to use this tool and complete transformative projects,” Scott said during his Thursday press conference. “It’s time to provide this same advantage to our rural communities – it’s only fair.”
Scott initially said he supported extending TIFs to rural communities during his budget address in January.
Among those towns that presented alongside Scott’s proposal was Montgomery, represented Thursday by the town’s selectboard chair Charlie Hancock.
According to Hancock, who spoke alongside Scott and officials from several other small towns advocating for a project-based TIF program, Montgomery needed tools like the TIF to build a wastewater system to support the town’s development.
The development of wastewater infrastructure was one of three priorities identified during Montgomery Thrives, a Vermont Council on Rural Development-driven initiative exploring ways Montgomery could continue its current growth trends.
According to Hancock, despite a growing population in Montgomery and businesses moving into the smaller town, the lack of an actual wastewater system was enough to stifle development within Montgomery’s village areas.
Several projects, including a wood-fired pizza restaurant and an affordable housing project, were reportedly unable to actually move forward in Montgomery due to the lack of municipal wastewater infrastructure, according to Hancock.
After the initial meetings for Montgomery Thrives, the town sought a preliminary study to explore finally developing wastewater infrastructure for the town. According to Hancock, that study came back concluding the development of wastewater infrastructure would be a multi-million dollar project.
“That price tag for this whole project came back to what we think could be $12 – $13 million,” Hancock said. “As a selectman, that’s the kind of number that makes my heart not skip a beat, but stop.”
Even with federal rural development grants eating up as much as 75 percent of the costs of a wastewater infrastructure project, Hancock said the development costs could still be too much for Montgomery’s population of 1,200 to handle.
“Other tools we’ve got, like the project-based TIF, are what’s going to fill those gaps and make communities like Montgomery or Westford manage our debt in a way where we can still afford that new fire tanker Montgomery needs,” Hancock said.
Paul Costello, the executive director for the Vermont Council on Rural Development who also spoke Thursday, agreed a project-based TIF would allow smaller towns to see the economic growth TIF funding had leveraged in larger towns and cities.
“This is another real significant tool that can help lever these projects forward,” Costello said. “I think it’s sort of fundamental for the equity for rural Vermont communities moving forward.”
The legislation in question, H.642, is currently being weighed by the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development, with legislators saying they expected the bill to be ready for when the Vermont Senate takes up House-approved legislation.
Within Franklin County, St. Albans City has leveraged the state’s existing TIF program to finance its ongoing revitalization, most recently for its redevelopment of the corner of Congress Street and Main Street and nearby apartments.
Voters in St. Albans City will also be asked this coming Town Meeting Day to support using the TIF to finance infrastructure needed for a new railroad dispatch center at the former Fonda factory site.