MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday the state’s economic “spigot” would turn again, further freeing up the manufacturing, distribution and construction sectors as Vermont’s experience with COVID-19 appears to improve.
Starting Monday, construction, manufacturing and distribution will be allowed to resume operations with up to 10 employees at a time as long as state health guidelines are met and social distancing is maintained.
Come the following Monday, restrictions on those operations would be lifted further, allowing for the fewest number of employees necessary for construction, distribution and manufacturing businesses to fully operate according to state health guidelines.
The eased restrictions come with additional requirements involving COVID-19-related trainings and “good faith effort” on the part of those businesses to acquire thermometers to include temperature checks in their screenings for employees.
According to Scott, freeing up those three sectors should be able to bring “thousands more Vermonters back to work” after a gubernatorial “stay home, stay safe” order shuttered most business operations in March to slow COVID-19’s spread.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease spread by a highly contagious coronavirus first observed in China late last year. While most of those with COVID-19 will only show the disease’s mild or moderate symptoms, some cases can result in severe and even life-threatening illness.
As of Friday afternoon, the Vermont health department reported 879 known cases of COVID-19 among Vermonters since March. According to the health department, 50 had died in Vermont due to complications of COVID-19.
Construction and manufacturing had already been partially reopened since COVID-19’s spread reportedly peaked in Vermont, with Scott announcing last week that construction and manufacturing could resume with crews of five as long as companies were compliant with health and social distancing guidelines.
According to Scott, manufacturing and construction’s more controlled environments and experience with stricter workplace safety measures made them a strong candidate for the administration’s next steps in reopening the economy and a possible “example” as other parts of the economy restart.
“There’s no playbook for any of this, so we focus on sectors like manufacturing and construction that have controlled environments, open space and are accustomed to following rules to provide for safe work sites,” Scott said. “They’ll be able to set an example for others as we look to do more in other areas.”
As businesses reopen, the Scott administration is requiring those businesses to develop safety plans that must be available upon request, with the expectation companies comply with those plans or face responses as they would with violations of any other workplace safety plan.
“I would look at this like any other safety plan that these entities have to comply with,” Scott said. “It’s their plan. It’s posted. If employees don’t feel safe, they have a right to grieve that.”
While loosening restrictions on construction, distribution and manufacturing, Scott tightened restrictions elsewhere as well, now requiring all Vermonters using public transit to wear cloth face masks.
According to Vermont’s financial regulations commissioner Michael Pieciak, those next steps come as Vermont appeared to crest another peak in its outbreak of COVID-19, with the commissioner reporting the state’s total number of active COVID-19 cases appeared to be declining.
“We still have a significant number of active cases of the virus in our state,” Pieciak, who has handled much of the modeling tracking Vermont’s outbreak of COVID-19, said. “However, we expect the sustained and speedy decline of active cases in the days ahead.”
According to Pieciak, Vermont’s doubling rate of COVID-19 – the amount of time it would take for the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to double – had stretched from the 37 weeks reported last Friday to 84 weeks as of this Friday.
Pieciak also said hospitals were continuing to report a reduced demand on the health care system for treating COVID-19.
Officials repeated that Vermont’s better than expected experience with the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 came largely due to residents’ relatively high compliance with state and federal health officials’ health guidelines and gubernatorial social distancing mandates.
“We continue to attribute these better than expected outcomes to Vermonters’ adherence to social distancing and hygiene guidance,” Pieciak said.
Still, with the state expecting to see more reported COVID-19 cases amid both increased testing and the lifting of previous restrictions, Scott said his administration would continue to base his administration’s reopening of Vermont’s economy off of the state’s modeling and observed trends in COVID-19’s spread.
Scott also said he would be basing his decisions off of regional trends as well, referencing significant outbreaks of COVID-19 in neighboring Massachusetts and New York where, as of Friday, hundreds had died this week due to complications of COVID-19.
“States right on our borders or only a few hours away are still dealing with massive outbreaks, and it only takes one spark to reignite this fire,” Scott said.
Should Vermont’s experience with COVID-19 continue to trend positively, however, Scott said the administration would be open to taking steps next week to free up restrictions on “family connections” and “outdoor recreation” alongside Vermont’s reopening economy.