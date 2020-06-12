MONTPELIER – As officials detailed the second phase of the Scott administration’s COVID-19 relief proposal, Gov. Phil Scott criticized Vermont’s legislature Friday for forwarding only a fraction of his administration’s first stimulus plan.
Scott’s comments, made during his administration’s regular Friday press conference, came as the legislature fast tracked a $93 million relief proposal funded through the federal CARES Act – far short of the $310 million originally proposed by Scott.
“While I’m appreciative of the legislature moving forward with something, even if it is a reduced amount, I’m hoping they will get back to work on the remaining $300 million,” Scott said.
“The fact is,” he added, “while this pandemic has impacted everyone in this state, it has crippled small businesses – the folks who provide jobs families rely on and the revenue we need for services we provide in state government.”
The $310 package initially proposed by the administration was the first of a two-phase stimulus proposal earmarking $400 million in total for shoring up Vermont’s economy amid the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent shutdown orders intended to slow the disease’s spread.
A second phase, outlined by the Scott administration Friday, would commit the remaining $90 million not used by the first phase of the administration’s stimulus proposal to small business relief and start-up grants, expanding broadband services, housing support and modernizing Vermont’s permitting process.
The legislature has held off on committing all of the funds allocated to Vermont under the CARES Act – a massive $2 trillion federal stimulus bill passed in March – with the hopes the federal government might later allow states to use CARES Act funding to backfill holes in state budgets caused by the pandemic.
At the moment, federal guidelines prevent state governments from leveraging CARES Act funding to fill gaps in state budgets that were blown open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Vermont legislature’s Joint Fiscal Office, the state is expecting to see a $332 million budgetary shortfall between its general fund and its education and transportation funds due to the effects of the pandemic.
Approved by the Vermont House of Representatives Friday, the legislature’s fast-tracked stimulus package would commit $50 million to a state recovery grants program for businesses, $20 million to regional development organizations and another $23 million to housing organizations.
Relief funds would be awarded as grants, with testimony from businesses largely reporting they’d be unable to assume the additional debt from the low-interest loans initially proposed by Scott’s administration, according to a statement from Vermont’s House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D – South Hero.
“It is critical that money gets into the hands of Vermonters and their businesses as quickly as possible,” Johnson wrote in a statement. “This package is on the fast-track to ensure there are as few impediments between Vermont businesses and the relief money as possible.”
“The legislature is working intensely to get nearly a billion dollars into the hands of Vermonters and Vermont businesses,” she added, “while we plan for unforeseen circumstances and ensure we are able to meet the greatest needs in the months to come.”
During his administration’s press conference Friday, Scott said he’d be willing to sign a reduced spending package but stressed that he believed his full relief package would be needed in order to support Vermont’s economy through the rest of the pandemic and its aftermath.
“If they’re going to give us a third of the money, we need to get that in the hands of Vermonters who are in desperate need,” Scott said. “We’ll take a third of the loaf at this point, but with the hopes that they will go back to work and take care of the other two-thirds, plus the other phase of this package.”
It was a sentiment members of his administration likewise underscored as they presented the second phase of the governor’s stimulus proposal.
“Rents are due, fixed costs are mounting and the burden is growing each day,” commerce secretary Lindsay Kurrle said. “We cannot wait any longer – our businesses and our employees need us.”
The second phase of Scott’s proposal would, as presented Friday, commit $55 million to business relief grants and seeding funds for start-up businesses, adding to the $250 million initially proposed under the first phase of Scott’s relief package.
The administration is also seeking $20 million for broadband expansion per the state’s public service department’s broadband plan and another $11 million for housing support.
The administration is also seeking funding for reconfiguring public spaces to comply with state health mandates and a “regulatory streamlining package” to “modernize” Vermont’s development regulation and permitting processes by moving much of that work online.
Administration officials stressed, however, the second phase of funding would be as needed as the first.
“We really can’t afford to wait,” Vermont’s economic development commissioner Joan Goldstein said as she presented the package. “Regardless of semantics, this is a $400 million dollar package to allow our businesses and economy to thrive and survive.”