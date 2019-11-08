MONTPELIER – At Benoit Electric in Barre, Governor Phil Scott signed a proclamation declaring National Apprenticeship Week.
“As our labor force has declined, Vermont employers are left struggling to fill good paying jobs and too many of our kids aren’t being exposed to the full range of available career opportunities,” said Scott. “That’s why we’re working to strengthen our education system from cradle-to-career, including training programs like apprenticeships.”
Housed in the Department of Labor, the Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program brings together businesses, job seekers, students and educators to develop apprenticeship opportunities that build a skilled labor force for employers and provide good career paths for Vermonters through an “earn while you learn” model. Currently, there are over 2,000 active apprentices in 28 industries across Vermont and apprenticeship programs have a 90% job placement rate nationally.
“This week is an opportunity to highlight the importance of apprenticeships for both employers and job seekers,” said Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “Many Vermont employers need skilled workers and job seekers need opportunities to advance their skills. The apprenticeship model is ideal for achieving these objectives. With an aging labor force, it is important that we utilize all the tools in the toolbox.”
National Apprenticeship Week is an annual, nationwide event that showcases the value of apprenticeship programs and apprentices, and highlights resources for students, job seekers and businesses. This year’s National Apprenticeship Week will be held from November 11-17.
To learn more about the Vermont Registered Apprenticeship Program and other opportunities for job seekers and employers, visit labor.vermont.gov.