WATERBURY – Gov. Phil Scott announced two appointments Friday afternoon, filling a pair of vacancies left in the Agency of Human Services (AHS).
In a pair of statements released Friday, Scott announced Megan Tierney-Ward would be taking up the Deputy Commissioner’s position in the Dept. of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living (DAIL) and Adaline Strumolo would be taking over as Deputy Commissioner of the Dept. of Vermont Health Access (DVHA).
Tierney-Ward will be assuming her role as Deputy Commissioner following the retirement of previous incumbent Camille George.
According to Scott’s office, Tierney-Ward was a U.S. Army veteran and lifelong Vermonter with a degree in psychology courtesy of the University of Vermont.
Since 1998, Tierney-Ward has worked in DAIL and, before then, Age Well, an organization coordinating elderly care in Northwest Vermont.
“DAIL plays an invaluable role in our mission to protect Vermont’s most vulnerable and Megan will make a great addition to the leadership team as we continue to assist Vermonters of all ages and abilities to live independently in our state,” Scott said of Tierney-Ward’s appointment.
Strumolo, as DVHA’s deputy commissioner, will lead the department’s eligibility and enrollment, appeals and policy work.
According to Scott’s office, Strumolo has previous experience in the federal government involving reforms at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
With DVHA, she helped “navigate the complexities of changing federal regulations and stabilize the state’s health insurance marketplace, known as Vermont Health Connect,” per Scott’s press release.
“[Strumolo] has a lot of experience in health care reform, in Vermont and in her role in the federal government, which will benefit the Department in their mission to improve health care access” Scott said in a statement. “[Strumolo’s] insight into Vermont’s insurance market and thoughts on how we could lower costs for Vermonters while maintaining high insured rates stood out in our conversation about the position.
“We’re glad to have Addie [Strumolo] on board.”
Adaline Strumolo holds a Juris Doctor from Boston University and a degree in psychology from Stanford University.