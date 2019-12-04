MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday the availability of another round of grant money for communities looking at outdoor recreation as a part of their wider economic development plans.
According to a statement from the governor’s office, the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Communities Grant Program will award grants between $10,000 and $200,000 for developing outdoor recreation amenities within Vermont municipalities.
Those funds, according to Scott’s office, could be awarded for supporting a wide range of activities, including stewardship programming, recreational events, capital projects, marketing and other planning activities.
Earlier this year, Randolph and Newport received grant funding for projects to develop recreational trail networks in their respective towns, with Randolph receiving $65,000 and Newport receiving $35,000.
Newport and Randolph were only two of 29 communities that previously applied for grant funding under the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Grant Program, according to Dept. of Forests, Parks and Recreation (FPR) Commissioner Michael Snyder.
Applications received by the state for the first round of funding requested more than $1.6 million for supporting different projects.
In a statement, Scott heralded the grant program as a success. “This program has already demonstrated great success with high levels of interest in the last round of funding and positive feedback from communities around the state,” Scott wrote.
The Vermont Outdoor Recreation Communities Grant Program grew from a recommendation from the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) that the state support outdoor recreation development through grant funding.
VOREC, an advisory group created by Scott in 2017, is governed by a steering committee staffed by Vermont business leaders and conservation organizations, as well as members of the government.
According to VOREC, spending at outdoor retailers and service providers, as well as trip expenditures, contribute $2.5 billion annually in consumer spending in Vermont. Per FPR, the outdoor recreation industry employs 34,000 in Vermont.
According to Scott’s office, successful projects will later be used to create a longer-term community designation program intended to support growing economies through outdoor recreation.
Projects selected for the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Communities Grant Program are also projects that other communities can use as a model, according to Scott’s office.
“This grant helps communities that are already close to achieving significant goals and just need a boost to get across the finish line,” Snyder, who also chairs the VOREC board, said. “And it directs valuable resources to communities that can serve as models for others to replicate their success.”
The governor’s office asks that those interested in more information about the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Communities Grant Program reach out either through VOREC’s website or contact FPR’s Jessica Savage at jessica.savage@vermont.gov.