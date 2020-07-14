MONTPELIER – Gov. Phil Scott’s administration announced Tuesday $25 million in financial aid would now be available to dairy farmers and processors whose businesses were affected by COVID-19.
Starting Friday, farmers and processors whose businesses were disrupted by COVID-19 and resulting shutdown of Vermont’s economy would be able to apply for the Vermont COVID-19 Agricultural Assistance Program, a program created using $25 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Declaring dairy farmers and processors “the cornerstone of many rural communities,” Scott wrote in a statement the emergency relief funding would provide “much-needed relief to businesses as we work together to recover and rebuild.”
After COVID-19 began surging in parts of the U.S. in March, governors around the country began shuttering businesses in a bid to control the respiratory disease’s spread and keep outbreaks of COVID-19 within the capacity of state health care systems.
As schools and restaurants were closed, the dairy industry watched some of its largest markets dry up virtually overnight, sinking milk prices nationwide.
Within Vermont, dairy farmers began reporting losses as steep as the hundreds of thousands of dollars within the first months of the pandemic, turning a year when farmers expected milk prices to actually rise into one of the worst on record for the dairy industry.
By May, the Vermont Dairy Producers Alliance said Vermont’s dairy industry would lose as much as $14 million in total every month amid the pandemic and ensuing shutdowns, according to a previous Messenger report.
Two dairy producing cooperatives active in Vermont – the Massachusetts-based Agri-Mark, Inc., and Dairy Farmers of America – have announced internal supply management limits in order to control an oversupply of milk deepened by the pandemic.
On Tuesday, state officials sought to encourage beleaguered farmers and processors to tap the Vermont COVID-19 Agricultural Assistance Program, authorized by an act from the Vermont legislature after legislators halved an initial $50 million proposal from the Scott administration.
“Every dairy farmer and processor should look at this grant opportunity,” Vermont’s Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts said in a statement. “COVID-19 has hit our dairy industry hard. These assistance dollars will help our dairy businesses recover from staggering losses due to this pandemic.”
The program, overseen by Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture, would be open to applicants who, according to the Scott administration, could “demonstrate economic losses and costs incurred since March 1, 2020 that are related to the COVID-19 public health emergency.”
The Agency of Agriculture said Tuesday grants would also be available to “other agricultural and working lands producers and processors” and to “Vermont’s agricultural fairs” through the agency’s COVID-19 relief program, with the agency saying those grants would be available “soon.”
More information on the Vermont COVID-19 Agricultural Assistance Program is available online at https://agriculture.vermont.gov/covid-19-information/vermont-covid-19-agriculture-assistance-program.