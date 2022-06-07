ST. ALBANS — Check out this music video by choral students at BFA-St. Albans!
The chorus performed “One Day,” by Matisyahu in an effort to express optimism and call for a more peaceful world.
Choral arrangement and music video editing/production by Armand Messier, BFA choral director. Camera work by Dino Patsouris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.