ST. ALBANS — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) was greeted by raucous applause and audible cheers last month when he participated in a Q&A event with BFA-St. Albans students.
Sanders gathered the entire school in the gymnasium on Nov. 18 to engage in a conversation about what’s happening in Congress and students’ visions for the future.
Sanders said he was so impressed by the students who participated in St. Albans’ annual Veterans Day ceremony that he reached out to the school to organize a town hall-style forum.
“We are tremendously honored and fortunate that Senator Sanders called about 48 hours ago … He said he’d love to come back and just hear from you and do a Q&A,” principal Brett Blanchard said in his introduction.
To start, Sanders asked students what they think are the most pressing issues facing Vermont and the United States today. Inflation, global warming, housing, conspiracy theories, reproductive rights and substance abuse were the answers he received.
To each student with their hand raised, he firmly said: “Stand up, be loud.”
Sanders then asked students to weigh in on income inequality, publicly-funded health care and climate change — talking points that have been part of his platform for decades.
“Without any talk of politics, I do think Senator Sanders is the most consistent politician that we have … He’s also probably the most student-centered person we have in Congress,” Blanchard said.
Sanders moved through the topics quickly, peppering his explanations with opportunities for students to speak up. When he asked if universal health care is a good idea, a chorus of “yes” came back to him. He got the same response to: is climate change an important issue?
He pushed students to be specific and to think critically, to say not what they heard on the news last night or what their parents have told them.
“I want to hear any questions you may have, any opinions you may have,” Sanders said. “You are citizens of Vermont, citizens of America, and though many of you are not 18 and do not vote, your voices are important.”
Watch the entire forum:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.