FAIRFAX — Voters confirmed their support of a $36 million bond to renovate Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax on Tuesday.
The bond was approved 946 to 880, a wider margin than it was approved in November. A petition for a re-vote, filed two weeks after the general election, caused this week’s ballot.
The bond will finance renovations to both floors of the K-12 school, including the building of additional classrooms, updated science laboratories and new elevators. A sprinkler system will also be added.
This bond was the school’s third in the last eight years. Voters previously shut down renovation proposals in 2014 and 2018.
But this time, accelerated growth in Fairfax caught the attention of parents and community members. In the last decade, the town’s population has grown by at least 6.3%.
Increased enrollment at BFA has caused elementary and middle grades to overflow into the high school.
“It's really clear to everyone who lives here how much it's been growing,” parent Alice Scannell told the Messenger.
The bond will build a two-story wing onto the current elementary school to add five additional classrooms. It will also add four new classrooms to the middle/high school.
STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) improvements will take place throughout the building, and there will be renovations made to band, chorus, athletic and special education spaces.
The district has estimated the 30-year bond will add $389 to the annual tax bill on a $200,000 home.
