FAIRFAX — In late November, Charmaine Bouvier, a snow plow driver from VTrans, surprised BFA-Fairfax in its bus lane with her truck to introduce the school to “Unstoppable Jeff.”
Every year the Vermont Agency of Transportation invites schools to participate in its “Name a Plow” program.
This year, Jaime Daunais, a first grade teacher, organized a Google poll to gather snow plow names from each elementary classroom.
Students generated many unique and fantastic names and the school submitted to VTrans the one that received the most votes.
The name “Unstoppable Jeff” was created by the students from Mrs. Myers’ classroom and students and staff were elated to check out the snow plow truck with the sign prominently displayed for all to see.
Most importantly, students and staff appreciated the opportunity to meet Bouvier and make a connection to the person that clears the roads and keeps everyone safe.
“This whole experience was a blast and we are grateful to all the people at VTrans that work diligently to maintain our roads year round,” said elementary principal Thomas Walsh. “A big thank you to all the people at our school, town and state who work tirelessly to make sure our roads are safe throughout the winter months. Bring on the snow!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.