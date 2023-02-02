FAIRFAX — Samantha Urbina, Alaina Rodgers and Jacob Antonovich, students at Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax, were honored with spots on a list of finalists for Senator Bernie Sanders "State of the Union" essay contest.
The contest encouraged students to address a major issue facing the United States and propose solutions.
Urbina wrote about the importance of including Latino history in high school education.
"In a world history class; tell the story of the colonization of Latin and Central American countries," she wrote. "In American History; let the students know that Latinos had a part in our wars, in the Civil Rights movement, that our voices were loud enough to be heard."
Rodgers wrote about the need to address gun violence with federal gun control measures.
"Universal background checks must be strengthened, and the loopholes that allow private sales, transfers of guns from one person to another, and sales of firearms at large gun shows to bypass background checks must be closed," she wrote.
Antonovich wrote about the need to address veteran homelessness and services with better funding.
"After putting their lives on the line, why are so many veterans being dumped on the streets in such poor conditions?" he wrote. "Many of these problems could be fixed by providing proper funding and ensuring that the security of veteran relief organizations is a top priority."
A panel of seven Vermont educators served as volunteer judges and ranked the essays, selecting twelve finalists and three winners out of the 382 students from 31 Vermont high schools who submitted essays this year.
2/2/23 3:15 p.m. This article has been edited to include Alaina Rodgers in the list of finalists from BFA-Fairfax.
