RICHFORD – Two Richford Junior Senior High School seniors are winners of Vermont's annual Presidential Scholar award, recognized for their contributions to their school and their communities.
Madeline Pike and John Viens were among the 14 winners from across the Green Mountain State, with over 150 being recognized across the nation.
Pike and Viens were nominated by Richford faculty as they exemplified leadership, excellent grades and positive behaviors inside and outside the classroom.
To nominate the duo, RJSHS guidance counselor Allison Witherspoon wrote responses to prompts from the Vermont Agency of Education, including questions about academic achievements, contributions to the community and strengths as student leaders.
Pike and Viens had to then write, in 300 words or less, how a problem they face may be solved.
Both passionate student-athletes, Pike and Viens wrote about the inequities faced in the sports programs at Richford compared to other schools.
Athletic interests
Viens, a captain on both the Richford track and cross-country running teams, said the closest track is a 45-minute drive and that is a real detriment to a program that has produced plenty of success.
“The closest real track is in St. Albans,” Viens said. “Our school has had a lot of success in the past years, like last year our boy’s [track team] placed third in states, and last year we had five state champions on that team. It’s definitely a disadvantage to not be able to train on a real track.”
Viens said he’s formed a committee to try to lobby the state government for funding and to work with others to get proper athletic facilities in Richford.
Richford is the hometown of Olympian runner Elle Purrier St. Pierre, who competed in the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021. St. Pierre is sponsored by the athletic brand New Balance, and Viens said the committee would love to figure out a way to work with her and her sponsors to help young athletes.
In his essay, Viens said he’d also like to work with local businesses to help offset costs, as the facilities project could cost over a million dollars.
“All in all this will be a massive undertaking,” Viens wrote. “But no matter how long it takes, we are determined to make change in our community.”
Pike focused her response on equity in high school sports, specifically as it pertains to financial access.
“The issue is that there aren’t enough resources accessible to younger kids, and the resources that are available are almost always expensive,” Pike wrote in her essay. “If I could do one thing that I think would really benefit my community, it would be to start free clubs for sports to get involved.”
She said as captain of the girls’ varsity soccer team, she knows how expensive equipment and coaching can be if a student is really dedicated to the sport.
Pike wrote that finding volunteers is the biggest hurdle to jump, but by working with high school athletes they can find volunteers to help younger students. It’s mutually beneficial, as young athletes can get positive role models, and older students can get community service hours required for clubs like National Honor Society.
Pike and Viens are both heavily involved in the NHS, with Pike serving as president.
Pike spearheaded an NHS project called “Fill-a-Backpack” that helped combat inequity in Richford by providing school materials for students who can’t afford the extra cost and could limit their education.
Viens has clocked over 150 hours of community service, fixing up a long jump pit for the RJSHS track team to use, and managing the RJSHS official website.
Viens is also a member of the Vermont Youth Council, working towards making Richford a better community by hosting a 5k community run, a public ice rink and creating a RJSHS chicken coop to connect students with agriculture.
Future ambitions
Both students intend on going to a four-year university after graduation, with Viens looking at St. Lawrence University or Franklin Pierce University. Pike plans on attending school at McGill University or the University of Ottawa, as her father is a resident of Canada.
Looking forward, Viens said he’d like to stay in athletics. He said he’s always been interested in science and sports, and he’s looking for a happy medium.
“Physical therapy is a degree I’m interested in, so for college I went into biology for my pathway into that,” Viens said. “For me, I thought I’d be more passionate about physical therapy because it meshes the two sides of me together.”
Pike said she made up her mind long ago and wants to be a lawyer someday.
“I’ve known I wanted to be a lawyer for a very, very long time, but I’m also interested in English,” Pike. “I’ve got my heart set on becoming a family lawyer or divorce attorney, but I also wanted to do English so I thought I would go for English for my four years, and then go to law school.”
For the duo, Richford’s close-knit and small-town feel has been a major supporter throughout their high school careers.
“Everyone is always so supportive, and everyone knows who you are and what you do,” Pike said. “Everyone has come up to me and said ‘Congratulations, this is so cool, I saw you on the news last night, that’s so cool,’ and it’s really great.”
Guidance counselor Allison Witherspoon said the family feel of Richford lets staff know every student and every family that goes through the school, and it draws the town together. She said Viens and Pike exemplify what Richford is all about.
“Them not being here next year will be a big loss, but I know they’re going to do great in whatever they decide to do and wherever they decide to go,” Witherspoon said. “But we’re going to miss them. They’re just outstanding people, first and foremost, and second to that is that they’re wonderful students and community members.”
