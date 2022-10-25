SWANTON — Swanton Elementary School has been designated a Vermont Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) School of Recognition by the Vermont Agency of Education and the UVM Center on Disability and Community Inclusion Collaboration.
Representatives from the school accepted the recognition during a ceremony at the state’s annual PBIS Forum in Killington on Oct. 3.
Swanton is one of 168 Vermont schools to utilize the Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports approach, a national effort that includes the development of school-wide behavior agreements and support systems that include teaching, modeling, practicing and acknowledging positive behaviors across school settings, as well as responding instructionally to students’ misbehavior. Swanton’s school-wide agreements include being respectful, responsible and caring, and are taught intensively at the beginning of each school year and throughout the year as needed.
PBIS schools collect and analyze data on behavior and the effectiveness of behavior systems in their schools, communicate with state-approved behavior coaches or advisors regularly, and participate in a variety of professional meetings and learning opportunities throughout the year.
Swanton School’s universal PBIS implementation team boasts a broad representation of teachers, support staff, behavior specialists and administration. The group is currently making plans to include students and families in their work. The team meets twice each month to support school-wide universal positive behavior strategies.
In qualifying for the recognition, Swanton School shared data related to positive student social-emotional and behavioral outcomes last year, as well as how their work with PBIS supported academic achievement. Additionally, the school collected data from both students and staff about school climate and is using that data to help guide this year’s work.
“PBIS is a proactive approach to teaching behavior that supports all of our students,” behavior interventionist Jan Sweet said. “Through explicit teaching of our agreements to be respectful, responsible and caring across all school settings, students understand how to be part of a school community that thrives both socially-emotionally and academically.”
“Since PBIS is an engaging and fun approach to learning positive behavior habits, students really look forward to practicing and celebrating when they are successful,” art teacher Jacey Rivers said. “And because our behavior agreements are consistent across settings, the system is predictable for students, which provides an added sense of security and safety. PBIS supports our teachers by providing data-based decisions that are used to positively impact all of our students and their needs.”
The positive behaviors of students at Swanton are acknowledged by staff who give out pom-poms, along with specific language that connects the student’s behavior with a school-wide agreement to be respectful, responsible or caring. Students fill classroom jugs with pom-poms to earn classroom celebrations, and then contribute those to a school-wide collection that results in a school-wide celebration. Last week, students took a whole-school walk to celebrate their positive behavior.
“In working with Swanton Elementary School this year, it is clear that the staff are committed to improving the experiences of the entire school community through their PBIS efforts,” state PBIS coach Kym Asam said. “When we work with the staff, there is a strong sense of investment in ensuring staff and students feel safe and supported. Their eagerness to constantly improve their practices is palpable and their engagement in learning is inspiring and commendable.”
