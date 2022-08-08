SWANTON — Principal Chris Dodge has been receiving an influx of postcards lately, most of which say “I’m a Swanton Elementary School Super Reader” on the front.
That’s because over 100 students have sent postcards back to Dodge telling him about the best books they read this summer. The school gave out around 7,000 books to students for free.
For the first time, students could enter a chance to win a prize by sending a postcard to Dodge with some details about the book they read. Five-thousand books were given out to Swanton’s readers, and the readers were tasked with reading at least one of the total 7,000 books gifted to students this summer.
“We know that summer reading helps protect memory skills, increases a child’s desire to read and enjoy stories … Which trickles down into other skills, such as writing and telling those stories,” Dodge said.
The Principal’s Summer Reading challenge sent home about six books with each Swanton School student during their field day celebration in June. Sixth-graders helped stuff grade-appropriate books into canvas bags, each one hand-selected by Dodge.
Some of the books are classics like “Little House on the Prairie” by Laura Ingalls Wilder and “My Side of the Mountain” by Jean Craighead George, while others like the “Who Would Win” series by Jerry Pallotta are more modern.
Even Harry Potter made an appearance.
The response to the challenge, Dodge said, was incredibly successful. Over 100 postcards have been returned so far.
In a letter sent home to families, Dodge suggested questions that the students may be able to answer after they read their chosen book. This way, families could further engage their students by asking them about the setting, the characters and the plot line, and keeping their literacy education going, which is especially important during the summertime.
“I think of relationships metaphorically as a checkbook,” Dodge said. “You need to make many more deposits to that checkbook than you do withdrawals.”
Growing readers
Despite the thrills of fast-paced and action-packed reading, Dodge said the newest crop of digital natives found books like “Little House on the Prairie” particularly fascinating. Students drank in the culture of rural life and the storylines of woodland adventures and traditional farm work.
While some students were motivated by the possibility of winning a lottery prize, others also responded with thought and attention, and sometimes criticism.
Some students read stories about goldfish to their goldfish at home, others expressed that they’d have written the book differently. This reaction, Dodge said, was more than welcomed, and inspired still other projects that focus on student autonomy and originality.
“In order to teach them successfully, it is really essential that we know our students as individuals,” Dodge said. “Through projects and conversations like this, we get to know our students more, and know what they’re thinking about and what they’re feeling.”
Building skills, building futures
Students may be starting with a semi-traditional reading assignment, but in the future, Dodge said students may have the opportunity to be their own authors.
Each of the postcards mailed will be hung on a wall inside the school for back-to-school.
Students will be able to see their own handiwork, and take pride in their summer reading assignments. But the reactions to the project have been ongoing throughout the summer, despite the excitement and draw of summer camps and recreational activities.
“Nothing is as satisfying as going to the grocery store and having a first-grader run up and say ‘I just read this book from my book bag!” Dodge said.
