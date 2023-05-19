SWANTON — Swanton Elementary’s library is getting a boost with a $25,000 grant courtesy of the Children’s Literacy Foundation (CLiF).
Grants were awarded to twelve schools across Vermont and New Hampshire, with Swanton and St. Albans City School representing Franklin County.
The “Year of the Book” grant was given to elementary and middle schools that “have demonstrated a commitment to literacy and creative ideas for celebrating and reading and writing,” according to a press release from CLiF.
The grant was also targeted at schools that have a significant percentage of students who are behind state averages on literacy assignments, or are from “under-resourced backgrounds.”
In Swanton, the grant will be focused on fourth, fifth and sixth-graders to make up for learning lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Swanton school librarian Joanne Allen.
“It really is about getting the community involved and creating a culture of literacy in their homes, and getting books in the children’s homes,” Allen said. “I’m hoping the parents are going to find the value in it, we want to do a lot of family nights.”
Allen said the school is still in the planning stages, but she’d like to host events where parents can come into the school for literacy-based skits and presentations from students.
For Allen, the biggest goal is to just get and keep kids reading, and the best way to do that is to give students as much access to books as possible. With limited funding and supplies, grants like the CLiF allow for many new reading opportunities.
“Seeing the kids when they get that book that they get to choose, it’s like a million bucks,” Allen said. “It’s a magical moment, when they go ‘I get to keep this?’ Yeah, it’s yours.”
During prior book programs, Allen said they would give students a chance to pick a book out every few weeks to stretch the program and keep kids excited. While they don’t have any concrete program just yet, Allen said that’s probably the plan.
Along with supplying books and family nights, Swanton is aiming to host an author or illustrator visit so students can learn firsthand about literacy.
“There are so many different avenues we could go,” Allen said, listing a few ideas about what presenters Swanton Elementary could host. “A songwriter, where the kids get to write songs, since there’s such a huge connection to poetry with song lyrics.”
Swanton Elementary Principal Chris Dodge said through books and literacy programs, students can learn and develop their social-emotional skills as well, caring for books and feeling emotions towards stories that they read.
Dodge also wanted to recognize the work Allen did, writing the 11-page grant application, oftentimes working outside of school hours on vacations and weekends.
“[The grant application] is very research-based and data driven, and even though 11 pages on its own is a daunting task, there was a lot of research that went into it,” Dodge said. “Joanne reached out to a lot of key folks in the community to get a sense of what they felt the needs were.”
