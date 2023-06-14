SWANTON — Principal Chris Dodge hopes Swanton Elementary School students will “grow” a love of reading this summer.
For the second year in a row, he’s hosting his Principal’s Summer Reading Challenge so students in grades K-6 can stay engaged with literacy over the school break.
This week, all 609 elementary school students will be sent home with a canvas bag full of eight books to read over the summer. Dodge hand-selects the books for each grade level and includes some of his personal favorites.
Also in the bag is a stamped, addressed postcard that students send back to Dodge once they have read the books. Students can draw him a picture of something from the book and/or write a note about their favorite part.
As Dodge receives the returned postcards, he draws for prizes and will display the cards in the school hallway in the fall.
This year, the challenge has a gardening/nature theme. At least one book in the bag is a related title, and several seed companies donated seed packets that are included. Dodge said the goal is to "grow" a love of reading and stories during the summer and to give students a fun activity to accompany at least one of the books.
The Missisquoi Valley School District and the school’s PTO spent about $12,000 on the program, which Dodge said is worth the money.
Students who read over the summer improve their phonics, fluency, spelling, comprehension and vocabulary skills, he said. Additionally, students who read four or more books over the summer fare better on comprehension tests in the fall than their peers who read one or no books over the summer.
On June 7, Dodge and Christie DePatie’s class of sixth-graders were set up in the Swanton Central School library, sorting and assembling the bags of books. Boxes of seed packets and nearly 5,000 books were spread across the tables ready to be stuffed into canvas bags.
Having the outgoing sixth-graders help with the project is a nice way for them to give back before moving on to middle school, Dodge said.
It has been a great pleasure picking out books that I think your child and family will enjoy, and bringing this challenge to your home for a second summer,” Dodge wrote in a letter to Swanton families and caregivers.
He encourages families to email him pictures of students enjoying the books and planting and growing their seeds. Reach Principal Dodge at chris.dodge@mvsdschools.org.
