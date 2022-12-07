ST. ALBANS — It might be winter, but students at BFA-St. Albans are still enjoying their lunch outdoors.
That’s thanks to a new courtyard, built by Interact Club students over the last two years. Club president Maya Frost, a BFA senior, was part of the subcommittee that spearheaded the project, seeing it through from concept to completion.
“I’m super excited that students and teachers are using it and by the positive reactions it’s gotten,” Frost told the Messenger.
The idea for the project came about in 2019, when construction began on the “Connector” to join the school’s north and south buildings. Students quickly realized the new hallway would take away their outdoor dining and learning spaces.
The Interact Club, which is the youth branch of the St. Albans Rotary, quickly came up with a proposal for a new outdoor courtyard. After approval from school administrators, the group found funding from the Rotary and Rise VT.
Frost and her committee members purchased benches and plants, and had help installing it all from their peers in the Outdoor Technology Program at Northwest Career and Technical Center.
When the group ran out of funding, teachers stepped in and donated the remaining plants.
“It was a big community effort,” Frost said.
The courtyard has been unofficially open since the start of this school year, and Frost said not only are students eating lunch there, but teachers — and science classes especially — have been using the space for outdoor learning activities.
The Interact Club hopes to host a grand opening for the space this spring.
“It’s still a work in progress,” Frost said. “It’s beautiful out there, but we’re still building upon it. Once I graduate, I’m hoping the club will continue to just add on to it.”
The group is looking for funding to install lights, and leveling the ground and adding fresh gravel to the pathways is also a goal. Students in the school’s National Honor Society could also create artwork to be displayed there.
“It’s definitely been a long process, with a lot of problem solving and community collaboration,” Frost said. “I’m thankful to the Interact Club for giving me an opportunity to make a difference in my school and greater community.”
