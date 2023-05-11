ST. ALBANS CITY — The city will be alive with music this weekend as 300 students from across the state descend on St. Albans for the 96th Annual All State Music Festival.
BFA-St. Albans is hosting the three-day event, which began Thursday, for the first time since 2011. The festival brings together the best student musicians from Vermont’s 44 high schools to perform a series of community concerts.
At 7:30 p.m. Friday night, the public is invited to attend the jazz concert in BFA’s gymnasium. At 2 p.m. Saturday, the orchestra, band and chorus concerts kick off.
The students spent all-day Thursday and Friday getting to know one another and preparing for the performances. They follow the lead of nationally-recognized conductors, who the festival hires to work with the students.
One of those conductors is Dr. Brian Messier, a 1999 graduate of BFA. He is now the band director at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire.
“He was one of my former students,” BFA band director Eric Bushey said. “He's done really well and is coming back to conduct All State at his alma mater, which is really cool.”
Students auditioned back in January to attend the festival. BFA choral director Armand Messier said musicians had to perform a solo and scales while choral students performed in a quartet. Both also had to pass a sight reading test.
“It's a difficult audition,” Messier said. “There has to be a certain level of skill and aptitude that is necessary for them to do this.”
Seven students from BFA-St. Albans were selected to attend the festival.
Madison Gagner, a senior, is participating in the All State Choir, conducted by Caron Daley, the director of choral activities and associate professor of music at Duquesne University; and Claire Black, a classical singer from Burlington.
“We sound good together, and I’m excited to see what the rest of the festival brings,” Gagner said.
Students who are participating from the far corners of Vermont are staying at the downtown Hampton Inn for the weekend. BFA-St. Albans provides lunch and dinner and any necessary musical equipment.
BFA has participated in this festival since it started in 1928. It was held in Burlington until 1980, when it started traveling the state.
Former BFA music directors Verne Colburn and Donna Costes hosted the festival in 1983 and again in 1995. Messier and Bushey hosted next in 2011 and again this year.
The festival’s state director, Denis A. Lambert, wrote in the event's program that he was the lone student participant from Richford High School in 1994 and 1995.
“I still recall the most significant and memorable aspect of the festival was getting to rehearse and perform a higher level of musical literature with students from all around the state,” he wrote.
