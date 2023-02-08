ST. ALBANS CITY — Stephanie Gagnon has been selected as the new principal of St. Albans City School.
Superintendent Bill Kimball chose her from two finalists, and the Maple Run Unified School Board voted unanimously Feb. 1 to accept his recommendation.
A more than 20-year educator, Gagnon comes from Baconton, Georgia where she was the principal of Mitchell County Elementary School. She will start at SACS on July 1.
The search for a new principal started this past fall when current SACS principal Joan Cavallo announced she would be retiring at the end of this school year.
Human resources director Casey Provost said a community feedback session was held for City School staff, families and students to share what knowledge, personal skills and attributes would be essential for the new principal.
Maple Run received 18 applications for the position, and a 12-member committee — made up of staff members, parents and students — used that input to generate questions for the seven candidates invited for interviews.
Three candidates were later invited to SACS to meet the school community. On Jan. 12, Gagnon got a tour of the school from seventh-graders, was grilled by a student panel and met with staff. Written feedback from those sessions was reviewed by assistant principal Stacie Rouleau, Assistant Superintendent John Muldoon, Kimball and Provost.
Because both finalists would be coming from out-of-state, Kimball told the board he conducted multiple reference checks to learn more.
After the vote on Feb. 1, the school board and Kimball gave Gagnon a big round of applause. She was present in-person at the meeting .
Before her administrator work, Gagnon was a special education teacher and a department chair. Gagnon earned an educational doctoral degree from Mercer University in 2010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.