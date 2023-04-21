ST. ALBANS — High school seniors in Franklin and Grand Isle counties have until May 15 to apply for five $1,000 cash scholarships.
Funded by the STEM Challenge Initiative, Inc., based in St Albans, the scholarships will give prospective science, technology, engineering and mathematics students cash to use towards any school-related purchases like textbooks or computers.
The application can be accessed at www.scivt.org/applying-for-a-grant/stem-challenge-initiative-award-application-apply-now/.
SCI board member Alayna Westcom said by offering five smaller scholarships instead of one large, they can spread the wealth better and help out more people. Westcom said as a medical student herself, she knows how tight money can be.
“College is very expensive,” Westcom said. “And the more students we can give money to, and help offload some of those costs that aren’t traditionally covered by their loans, the better.”
The application process requires applicants to attach letters of acceptance or current enrollment to an institution with a STEM concentration or major and answer two short essay questions.
The first question will have prospective scholars describe “any community service, volunteer work, or other participation in STEM activities” they have taken part in the past few years, and the second question asks scholars to talk about their goals within the STEM field.
Westcom said this scholarship, in its first year, was funded entirely by the Theodore Church Trust.
In previous years, SCI has given funds to STEM teachers going above and beyond in their classroom to help fund educational programs, along with after school and summer programs.
The group is hoping to continue the scholarship program in the future, pending funding availability.
“We would love to continue the scholarship, and if we can receive donations and continue this year after year, it would be absolutely wonderful,” Westcom said. “We do have grants that are available for other types of programs, but having the money and donations come in would allow us to give the scholarship every year.”
The application can be completed online at www.scivt.org, or can be printed out and mailed to the Franklin County Industrial Development Corporation, PO Box 1099 in St. Albans.
“We just want to see that students are engaged and excited to go to school for a STEM-related career and we’d like to help them in any way we can,” Westcom said. “By giving them the scholarship, we hope that it will help them pursue their STEM careers.”
