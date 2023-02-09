ST. ALBANS — An investigation continues into a series of hoax calls that targeted K-12 schools across Vermont on Wednesday with false reports of shootings.
Law enforcement agencies across the state received calls for a total of 21 schools, including Alburgh Community Education Center, Enosburg Falls High School, Missisquoi Valley Union High School and St. Albans City School.
All of the threats were determined to be unfounded.
“Today’s calls were a hoax but were acted on quickly and professionally to ensure the safety of our students and teachers,” Gov. Phil Scott said during a press conference Wednesday. “I commend the response of local and state first responders — many of whom are volunteers — as well as school administrators, staff and educators across the state. It is critical we take any threat seriously, and I appreciate that every one of them did so.”
The St. Albans Police Department received the call regarding SACS around 10 a.m. Wednesday. Police and school administrators worked together to ensure the building was safe.
"Our MRUSD Safety Team worked with St. Albans City Police and our admin staff at multiple schools to quickly determine that our buildings were safe and that we followed our safety protocols," Maple Run Unified School District said in a statement.
In Enosburg, school administrators initiated the Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union’s emergency response protocols, which included calling for a lockdown.
Law enforcement agencies responded to Enosburg Falls Middle and High School and swept the school and grounds thoroughly before determining there was no credible threat to the school community.
“As always, we will continue to prioritize the safety of our staff and students, and we will take all threats like this seriously,” FNESU said in a statement.
Vermont State Police are working with local and federal law-enforcement partners to investigate the calls, which share similarities with other incidents that have occurred nationwide in recent weeks and months.
Initial investigation in Vermont has determined all the calls were placed via a VOIP service, and none originated from a spoofed 802 area code as some initial reporting had indicated. The calls also appear to have been made by a person and are not believed at this time to have been automated, according to state police.
“These incidents can have a significant and often traumatic impact on students, staff and families,” Secretary of Education Dan French said. “Schools will be working hard in the coming days to support their communities as we navigate the aftermath of this incident. I ask all Vermonters to join me in expressing our support for local schools in your community.”
