ST. ALBANS — Students had a great time cooking and delivering meals to the community last week during St. Albans Town Educational Center’s “Cooking for the Community” camp.
Campers in grades 5-8 made meals and treats for several local groups with the help of cooking instructors Karen King and Charlie Wise.
“The Cooking for the Community Camp has been running for several years, and with COVID, hitting and putting a stop to things, they [the students] couldn't wait to get back out there,” Lisa Sutton, camp organizer, told the Messenger.
On Monday, students delivered homemade lasagna and garlic bread to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Roger Langevin was there to welcome the campers.
On Tuesday, the group visited AmCare, where they dropped off a meal and got to see inside an ambulance. The camp also brought food to Martha’s Kitchen, Samaritan House and the Maple Run Unified School District’s central office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.