ST. ALBANS — Isaiah Ludlam, a junior attending Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans, has written a book titled “A Quadrapedal Spacewalk Through Life” about a philosophical goat and its adventures through space.
Ludlam said he began writing the book for a science fiction writing competition. His inspiration was “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams, which follows the misadventures of the last surviving man following the demolition of the Earth.
“I wanted to write something similar,” he said. I hadn’t seen anything like it.”
Ludlam said he believes the key to writing is to write whatever comes to your mind first and go with it.
“I really liked coming up with the ideas,” he said. “Having an outlet to put all those [ideas] on a page and make a story out of it is not something I get to do very often.”
Ludlam said he had a very positive experience with this book and never really felt stressed.
“It kept me engaged throughout the whole book. There was never a slump where I couldn’t write anything,” he said.
Ludlam was able to get his book published through Amazon, which he said wasn’t a difficult process. All he had to do was send them his writing, and Amazon handled the rest.
“Holding the actual printed book in my hand was the coolest thing ever,” he said.
Having a way to get your thoughts down on paper is important, he said, because it can be difficult to find creative outlets within the school curriculum.
“You’re not going to write about philosophical German space goats for your AP writing class,” Ludlam said.
The praise and congratulations he has gotten from this book are gratifying. Seeing his work be complimented has encouraged him in his writing; he said that he plans on writing two more books in a similar vein to this one.
Ludlam did not win the writing competition however, this did not dishearten him. His purpose in joining the competition wasn’t to win.
“I want[ed] to show those judges something they’d never seen before and won’t see ever again,” Ludlam said.
Editor's Note: A version of this story first appeared in The Mercury, the student newspaper at BFA-St. Albans. Owen Scott is a BFA student and Mercury writer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.