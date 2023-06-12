On May 30 and 31, St. Albans Police Department Lieutenant Paul Talley, BFA mathematics teacher Jennifer Parent and BFA's engagement & communication coordinator Jamie Bristol partnered up to create a DUI awareness event for BFA's senior class during their advisory time period.
LT Talley brought over golf carts and set up a driving course. Seniors took turns wearing impairment goggles while still attempting to drive through the course and abide by various rules, like a stop sign.
The faculty at BFA, as well as the SAPD, value all of the students at BFA and hope this event was fun and had a lasting impression on them.
