MONTPELIER — St. Albans musician Bug Galuszka is competing in the statewide Beats for Good competition and needs your support to make it to the big stage!
Beats for Good is seeking the best and brightest of Vermont’s up-and-coming musical talent to play at Do Good Fest on July 15, a free concert in Montpelier sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation.
Galuszka, a student at BFA-St. Albans, is one of 10 student musicians competing to perform during the festival. Public voting is open now until 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 23.
The grand prize winner will open Do Good Fest from the main stage and win $5,000 for their school’s music program. The runners-up will also have the opportunity to play at Do Good Fest and win $2,500 and $1,000 respectively for their school’s music programs. All three winners will have exclusive backstage access to meet local and national musicians.
Two-time Grammy nominated American rock band Plain White T’s is headlining, and Fastball, lovelytheband and Vermont favorite All Night Boogie Band will also perform.
The concert benefits Branches of Hope, the cancer patient fund at Central Vermont Medical Center’s National Life Cancer Treatment Center. Past Do Good fests have raised more than $350,000 for the fund.
Galuszka submitted his song "Trees" to the competition. His performance of the song won him the Ducham Children Memorial Award at the Vermont Maple Festival Talent Show this past April.
The winner of Beats for Good will be announced on the morning of Friday, June 30.
Good luck to Bug, and don't forget to VOTE!
