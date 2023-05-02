ST. ALBANS CITY — Master Adam Shedrick has been teaching Taekwondo to students in the Open Doors after school program at St. Albans City School for the past two years.
Through his instruction, Shedrick has been able to impart important values such as confidence, patience, strength and self-defense. His lessons also cover the history of Taekwondo and counting in Korean to help students learn more about the martial art.
In addition to physical instruction, Shedrick also emphasizes the importance of following directions and showing respect. Through his guidance and mentorship, he has been able to help students develop into well-rounded individuals who are confident in their abilities and respectful of those around them. All these lessons have had a positive impact on the students’ lives and have enabled them to become better individuals.
On the last day of each session, the students are able to take the skills they have learned and break a board. This last day is always so exciting for the students and gives them something to be proud of.
Master Shedrick is the owner of Shedrick’s Martial Arts located at 86 North Main Street St. Albans, VT 05478.
