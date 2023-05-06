ST. ALBANS CITY — Within the walls of St. Albans City School, some bookshelves are left bare after the nearly three-year COVID-19 pandemic. But thanks to librarian Ashley Levine, bookshelves will be filled once more.
SACS was a recipient earlier this spring of one of the Children's Literacy Foundation's Year of the Book grants, which are given to 12 schools throughout Vermont and New Hampshire. Each grant is worth about $25,000.
Levine learned about the grant during the pandemic from a teaching colleague in Milton. The application process was a lot of work, but when she found out SACS was a finalist for the grant, she got really excited.
“I had to gather evidence from other people around the district,” Levine said. “I had to get letters of support from the public library, from the literacy coach [and] from the principal.”
Levine has worked at SACS for eight years as a classroom teacher, literacy coach and now as the school’s librarian. Before working at SACS, Levine was employed for ten years as a classroom teacher at Milton Elementary School.
“[I] put all my efforts into the final statement, and I think that’s probably what got us the grant," she said.
Although she has applied for smaller grants in the past, the Year of the Book grant is the first of its size that she had gone for.
Opening the acceptance letter for the grant from CLiF was a very emotional experience.
“I cried,” Levine recalled, adding that she was with her son at the doctor’s office. “I was in the waiting room and I was checking my email…and I just started sobbing.”
Levine said she is excited about a new partnership with the St. Albans Free Library, as some of the grant funds will also go towards adding to their book collection.
The grant not only provides books for the school’s collection but also provides literacy programming and visits from children’s authors throughout the year. In addition, each student will go home with 10 new children’s books. Levine hopes this will help to “instill a love of reading” in her students.
“I think this is going to be pretty life-changing for some of our kids,” Levine said. “It’s going to be epic.”
Editor's Note: A version of this story was first published in The Mercury, the student newspaper at BFA-St. Albans. Madison Gagner is a BFA student and Mercury contributor.
