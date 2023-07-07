65th reunion of BFA and St Mary’s class of 1958.

1st row left to right:  Greg Pierce, Harold (Butch) Hebert, Pat (Cameron) Greenia, Ann (Voudrien) White, Kathy (Maun) Tabor, Sandy(Trombley) Chagnon, Peggy (Coon) Dunsmore, Richard Coon.

2nd row standing left to right: Kathy Keenan, Alan (Duff) Taylor, Jacques Lussier, Richard Cummings, Donald Reed, Richard Crepeau, Neil Driver, Jimmy Driver, Henry (Hank) Coon, Dale Coon.

 

This is a photo from the 65th reunion of BFA and St. Mary's class of 1958. Be sure to read the photo's caption to see who attended.

BFA St. Albans opened in May 28, 1930. This makes the class of 1958 only the 28th class to graduate BFA. 

