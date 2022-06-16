FAIRFAX — While students are “somewhat” hopeful that the Black Lives Matter flag will fly again at Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax, the school board voted on Monday to have it removed.
Like at other area schools, the BLM flag was raised at BFA about a year ago, but after two and a half hours of impassioned public comment on Monday, the board voted to implement a policy allowing only the state and national flag to fly on district flag poles.
Board Chair Scott Mitchell told the Messenger the vote was based on guidance from legal counsel.
“Counsel came back with a red line through everything but the last two paragraphs,” Mitchell said. “Essentially, [they said] that the flag is a form of government speech, and as a form of government speech only the United States and Vermont State flag will be allowed to fly on the district flag poles … It’s not a flag policy, it’s a flag pole policy.”
Senior Genevieve C., liaison for the Racial Justice Alliance school group, said the flag was highly controversial during the one year it flew but the students who supported it received backlash from the community.
“We got lots of backlash,” she said. “People don’t realize how bad it is. Every day, racial slurs in the halls.”
There are 12 Black students at BFA-Fairfax. Genevieve C. said she regularly hears racial slurs, including the ‘N’ word, in BFA hallways.
“We actually have students of color leaving BFA-Fairfax because they feel they are more accepted at other schools,” she said. “This is not a new thing …”
In “solidarity” with the students, Mitchell said the board voted to accept their presentation and raise the BLM flag last year. Students Genevieve C. and Ella S. said Monday night’s decision, while understood by the student body as a legal matter, was “disappointing” and reminiscent of “separate but equal policies” from earlier times in history.
Mitchell said the board voted to keep the flag flying on the current pole until another pole could be erected for “student interest” flags. He said the intention is to create a flag pole entirely controlled by the students.
The board, he said, wants to prioritize student voice, and students should be able to decide what flags represent their school outside of a board decision.
“I want to remove us [board members] from the decisions that should really be left in the hands of the students,” Mitchell said. “Our concern is, as a board, if students come to us with a well-thought out argument over a flag that people find offensive, we are going to be hard-pressed not to approve that.”
The solution, he said, is to give them their own flag pole.
While no plans are solidified for the location of the “student interest” flagpole, Mitchell said it is “going to happen” and hopes to have it up by the next semester.
Since the decision to adopt the new policy, Mitchell said the district has been working collaboratively with the high school to form a student coalition that will develop their own policy and process for raising flags on the student-interest pole.
But students said while the decision is well-meaning, it undermined student voice and opinion. Genevieve said that over the course of the year, many community members had voiced ignorant opinions about the BLM and refused to listen to the collective student voice.
Community members attended meetings trying to relate the flag to Marxism and socialist ideas, and even accusing the flag of destroying the “nuclear family.”
At a March 14 meeting, Mark Rocheleau called the members of the Racial Justice Alliance, who bolstered the effort behind getting the BLM flag raised “impressionable young teenagers” for promoting the movement.
“I’d like to stop this group [the school board for FWSU] from hiding behind the FRJA group which is impressionable, teenaged young ladies, as it sets us up to attack young members of the community versus the ideas they’re espousing as a result of the school,” Rocheleau said.
Students said that those uninformed voices echoed the loudest.
