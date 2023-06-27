ST. ALBANS CITY — Sally Lawyer retired last week after 45 years of teaching Kindergarten at St. Albans City School.
Students and staff celebrated her with a special event that included remarks from Mayor Tim Smith. He declared June 14 “Sally Lawyer Day” in St. Albans and gave her a key to the city.
Members of the eighth grade band played a funky and enthusiastic tune that members of the audience got up and danced to.
Assistant Principal Stacie Rouleau presented Lawyer with a special banner and a hand-crafted celebration hat.
