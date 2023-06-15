ST. ALBANS CITY — After 45 years at St. Albans City School, Sally Lawyer is saying goodbye.
Lawyer started at City School in 1978, teaching two years of first grade before switching to Kindergarten. Her students were her family, and her passion and dedication to the school will be missed.
“It’s been my lifestyle,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
Why teaching
Lawyer’s first teaching job was at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. Hired in 1976, she taught Kindergarten there for two years before being recruited by St. Albans City School to teach first grade.
“One of the parents of a student in my class was on the school board, and obviously must have liked what she saw, because she came down here and recruited me,” Lawyer recalled.
Kindergarten, though, was her real love, so when it was added to the public school in 1980, she jumped at the chance to teach the younger students.
Growing up in St. Albans, Lawyer enjoyed babysitting and even organized a small daycare before going off to the University of Vermont for college. There, she worked in the UVM preschool and fell in love with the five-year-old age group.
“That age is just magical. I can't really explain it, but their vocabulary, their language and their knowledge is just fascinating,” she said.
Emphasizing play and discovery
Play-based learning has been at the heart of Lawyer’s teaching since the very beginning. She loves singing, drawing, building, discovering and creating – anything that gets kids using their imagination.
Tuesday of this past week was “water day” for example, a day that had her and her students running around outside in the rain with water guns.
Play, Lawyer said, teaches students essential skills, like teamwork, sharing and problem-solving.
In more recent years, the curriculum for Kindergarten has become more academic, growing beyond learning the alphabet, numbers and shapes. Reading and math lessons are starting earlier and earlier.
This year, SACS piloted a new literacy program that Lawyer said was challenging but worthwhile.
“Kids are ready for it,” she said. “These days, with technology and so many other things, I think kids come in with a lot more knowledge and a need to do more.”
The science lessons Lawyer gets to teach are still her favorites. Students hunt for monarch caterpillars, hatch chicks with UVM Extension, study volcanoes and draw farm animals.
Almost every activity has a song, which she wrote years ago and still teaches today. The most important one is sung at the start of every day emphasizes their “school family.”
“It's a way to make sure that everybody who walks in our room is welcome,” she said.
Tess the guinea pig and Freddy the turtle
Not only have hundreds of students felt welcome in Lawyer’s classroom over the years, but furry and scaly friends too.
When full-day Kindergarten started back in 2004, Lawyer got her first class pet: a guinea pig.
“Her name was Tess, and she was the highlight of the room,” Lawyer recalled.
Since then, she’s had a turtle named Freddy, a bullfrog, several fish, a few bunnies and more guinea pigs. Her own dogs have visited for playtime too.
Having a class pet teaches her students responsibility, she said, as they have to care of almost everything. Lawyer thanked Principal Joan Cavallo for being supportive of the animals too.
“It’s a lot of work, but it's a lot of fun. The kids love it,” Lawyer said.
Advice for future educators
Asked what’s kept her at City School for 45 years, she said it’s her colleagues and the kids.
Each school year, Lawyer loves watching her students grow into their own personalities and interests. It’s the privilege of being a teacher, she said.
Kindergarteners often arrive in September in a state of shock — afraid to be away from their parents, unused to being around kids their own age. But by January, Lawyer said she and her students blend into one big family.
“Being a Kindergarten teacher is very different from any other grade,” she said. “Kids need to feel safe with you. This is their home away from home.”
Being at SACS for so long means she’s taught children of former students. It was a goal to teach the grandchildren of those early students, but that hasn’t come to be just yet.
“At five and six years-old, [kids] need time for each other and they need time with you. There needs to be that family community that's built between teacher and children,” she said. “The teacher is not the boss. The teacher is the leader who is there to guide you, to support you.”
While she hasn’t yet come to grips with not returning to her classroom this fall, Lawyer is looking forward to her new tradition of summer in Maine, where she’ll go on long walks with her dog and enjoy being out in nature.
