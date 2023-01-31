RICHFORD — The Vermont Agency of Education announced today Vermont’s Presidential Scholar recipients and honorable mentions for the 2022-2023 school year in a recognition ceremony at the Vermont State House.
Two of the 14 students recognized statewide were from Richford Junior/Senior High School: Madeline Pike and John Viens.
The students were selected based on nominations from teachers, administrators and fellow students. Presidential scholars are recognized in three categories; general, arts and career technical education.
Both Pike and Viens were recognized in the “general” category.
Pike has been a legislative page at the Vermont State House and is president of her local chapter of the National Honor Society, where she has personally spearheaded a school supply drive to ensure that all children in the community had access to the necessary tools for their learning.
She also sees playing sports as a great way for youth to make friends, stay healthy and succeed academically.
However, many free or affordable opportunities to play on a youth sports team do not exist due to lack of volunteers. She proposes that high school athletes volunteer and coach these teams to help solve this problem while also providing them with community service hours.
Viens is a member of the Vermont Youth Council and Richford’s National Honor Society, engaging in activities such as editing and maintaining the school’s website and obtaining grant funding to improve the community which provided a public ice rink, community fun-run, movie night and more.
He has a strong interest in local and state government and how to leverage funding to improve community facilities. A current passion is to bring a track to the Richford area so that local track and field athletes do not have to travel up to an hour to the nearest facility.
“Vermont’s presidential scholar class of 2023 exemplifies the best of Vermont education,” Secretary of Education Dan French said in a press announcement. “Each of these students have excelled academically, through either traditional or non-traditional learning experiences, and both in many cases. They are responsible citizens, committed to their community, demonstrating leadership in their schools and serving as an example for their peers. I congratulate the students and their families for this impressive achievement.”
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of President Johnson, to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors.
In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.
The Vermont Presidential Scholars Program recognizes graduating high school seniors who show outstanding scholarship, leadership and service to their communities.
Vermont scholars for the general and CTE categories will be invited to apply to the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, which will announce its winners in May 2023.
Additional Vermont students are invited to apply by the U.S. Department of Education based on their SAT and/or ACT scores. Each year, up to 161 students are named as national Presidential Scholars – one of the highest honors for high school students.
